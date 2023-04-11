ST. PAUL — Freshman pitcher Christian Lemburg played like a veteran.

As the third pitcher to come in for St. Paul/Palmer, Lemburg pitched the last two innings for the Cats on Tuesday at Grover Cleveland Alexander Field in St. Paul.

With a 6-4 lead over Twin River entering the top of the seventh inning, Lemburg walked his first batter, Korbe Urkoski, who then stole second base. Urkoski was brought home on the next at-bat by Payton Rinkol, cutting the Cats lead to one.

Two batters later with one out on the board, Brayden Santos hit a single to left field, moving Rinkol, the game-tying run, to third. Santos, as the go-ahead runner, then stole second.

With batters on third and second, Lemburg found himself in a tight spot. However, he buckled down and struck out the next two Twin River batters, giving St. Paul/Palmer a 6-5 win with the save.

“We had to keep our bullpen tight because we’re in a big spot in our season where we have a bunch of games,” St. Paul/Palmer coach Jim Sake said. “We had our guys on a pretty short leash today to make sure they could turn around and go again on Thursday. Luckily, we were able to go. Levi (Bader) was a little bit off, but Shane (Kosmicki) came in and did what he needed to do. He kind of bought us some time.

“And then you have to give freshman Christian Lemburg a big shutout. Yesterday, he came in against Pender and ended up with the win because we had the lead and lost it and got a save today. For a freshman to come in who’s pitched one JV game and come into varsity and get back to back wins, you have to give a pretty big shout out to him.”

Sake said the coaches have been “getting after” the Cats to get off to better starts to build a lead. While they accomplished that today, he said their pitching was the difference.

“We’re kind of a cool, calm and collected team and sometimes, that can haunt you if you don’t bring the energy right away,” Sake said. “We’re still kind of struggling with two strikes every once in a while to put the ball in play but today, the name of the game was pitching, getting ahead and getting the pop flys we needed.”

Bader had the win for St. Paul, pitching the first two innings where they built up a 4-3 lead.

The Cats scored all six of their runs in the first four innings, and ended the game with six hits by five different batters. Sake said the fast starts are key to put pressure on opposing pitchers.

“We’re trying to get our guys to do damage,” he said. “We have a lot of free swingers and a lot of guys that want to do damage right away if it’s there. A lot of times in these games, that first pitch fastball is there, and we want our guys to attack the fastball. We have a few guys who are pretty good at it, and we have enough guys to balance it out. …Just trying to sharpen up and attack in that first inning to put the pressure on them.”

Senior center fielder Bryce Knapp got the Cats started, smashing a ball over Twin River’s left fielder’s head over an RBI double for their first run of the game in the second inning. Knapp led St. Paul/Palmer in the game, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

“I kind of have been in a little bit of a slump,” Knapp said. “Getting that first hit today felt really good. Got my confidence up and went out there and got an RBI. Popped out on my third at bat, but it is what it is, but that first at-bat boosted my confidence a little bit.”

Santos and Kadin Buhl led Twin River (7-5) at the plate, each going 3-for-4. On the mound, Urkoski pitched all six innings for the Titans, throwing four strikeouts and one walk.

St. Paul/Palmer (4-4) has now won back-to-back games after dropping three in a row. The Cats play Class C, No. 3 Lincoln Christian on Thursday.

St. Paul/Palmer 6, Twin River 5

Twin River; 003; 100; 1—5; 14; 5

St. Paul/Palmer; 042; 000; X—6; 6; 0

WP—Bader. LP—Urkoski. TR—2B: Urkoski, Buhl. STPP—2B: Reimers, A. Meinecke, Knapp.