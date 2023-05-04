MALCOLM — After falling down 11-0 after the top of the second inning, the St. Paul/Palmer baseball team did its best to claw their way back against Omaha Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy.

The Cats outscored the Mustangs the rest of the way and didn’t allow Concordia to score. However, the hole the Cats dug themselves was too great, as they lost 11-5 in the C-1 district at Malcolm on Thursday.

“We knew coming in that it doesn’t get much more even in powerpoints between us and them, so we knew we were going to have to come out and get off to a good start,” SPP coach Jim Sake said. “We were very confident in Ashton (Meinecke). They kind of came out and got onto use early, which is what you want to do if you’re the visitor team.

“It took us a little too long to answer back with good at-bats and put the ball in play. I give Ashton a lot of credit because after coming off the mound and not doing what he wanted, he came back at the plate and gave us the home run and some good hits and kept us going, so we wouldn’t roll over with the big couple of innings they had.

Concordia coach Dan Kraft said he was ‘very pleased’ with how his team started the game, especially since they haven’t had many starts like that this season.

“It’s always good to come out there and swing like we did,” he said. “We jumped on the pitcher. Seeing some of our kids hit some home runs and take advantage, he did a nice job.”

The Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning on an RBI single, RBI sac fly and RBI groundout. They added the other eight in the second on another RBI single, a 3-run home run and a grand slam.

Concordia pitcher Chase Bouges pitched all seven innings, throwing four strikeouts and zero walks. Seventy-three of his 95 pitches were thrown for strikes.

“Chase has been one of those guys all season long that we can count on,” Kraft said. “A senior, and I thought he did a really nice job for us and moved it up well. I thought the off-speed kind of threw them off balance a little bit, and then he got them with the fastball too. He’s been doing that all year. I had confidence in him on the mound.”

St. Paul/Palmer scored their two runs in the fourth on a Shane Kosmicki RBI single and Alex Meinecke coming home on a passed ball. Ashton Meineck’s home run in the fifth put another two runs on the scoreboard and in the seventh, Alex Meinecke had an RBI single.

“I’m really happy with our guys' mental toughness to not roll over. Eleven is a big number,” Sake said. “We started setting our goal small right away to chip away at it and make sure we got to play a full game. We started out and tried to scrap a couple of runs just to keep them under 10, and we would go from there.

“You have to give credit to their pitcher. He went the distance for him and just about the time we thought we were going to rattle him off of there, he and his defense made the play behind him to keep us from a big inning. We did what we needed to do to make it a full game. Just couldn’t get that 2-out hit when we needed it.”

The Cats (6-10) have two seniors on their roster. Sake said senior Bryce Knapp, who starts in center field, will be especially hard to replace. However, he said the future looks bright for the Cats.

“I think this is the best year of our program on paper,” he said. “I think this is the most wins we’ve had. …We still need to get a win in districts. We had a chance today, and we feel like we left it incomplete with not checking it off our list.

“We’re a young team, but I don’t want us to have that mentality of ‘oh, we’re young. We can wait a year or two.’ We need to go now, and we never treated them like freshmen. Once you put on that varsity uniform, we treat you like a varsity player, and they responded well to that. …I like our young nucleus coming back.”

After its games with St. Paul/Palmer, Concordia earned a berth to state after defeating No. 1 Malcolm 4-3. Malcolm will also get a wildcard to the state tournament.

OCBTOCA 11, St. Paul/Palmer 5

OCBTOCA; 380; 000 0—11; 9; 2

SPP; 000; 220 1—5; 11; 4

WP—Bouges. LP—Meinecke. OCBTOCA—2B: Roby. STP—2B: Meinecke. OBBTOCA—HR: Hughes, Cummins. STP—Meinecke.