St. Paul rallies to defeat GICC

ST. PAUL — St. Paul managed to stay undefeated after claiming the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 title Tuesday night.

However, the No. 2 Wildcats had to dig deep to keep that record perfect against Grand Island Central Catholic.

St. Paul rallied from a 2-0 deficit and trailed 12-7 in the third before defeating the No. 4 Crusaders 17-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-6.

The Wildcats improve to 31-0 on the season and will host a district final match on Saturday.

Josie Jakubowski was one of the reasons why St. Paul came back. The 5-foot-8 senior recorded 19 of her match-high 25 kills after the first two sets. She said the Wildcats just needed to stay aggressive in the last three sets.

“(Coach) Mr. (Matt) Koehn-Fairbanks always tells us to keep attacking and that’s what we kept doing in the last three sets,” she said. “In the first two sets, we were very timid and shy so we just needed to keep being aggressive and that’s what helped us be successful in the last three sets.”

Koehn-Fairbanks said he felt the Wildcats played a little tight, especially in the first set when they committed 10 hitting errors.