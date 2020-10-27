St. Paul rallies to defeat GICC

ST. PAUL — St. Paul managed to stay undefeated after claiming the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 title Tuesday night.
However, the No. 2 Wildcats had to dig deep to keep that record perfect against Grand Island Central Catholic.
St. Paul rallied from a 2-0 deficit and trailed 12-7 in the third before defeating the No. 4 Crusaders 17-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-6.
The Wildcats improve to 31-0 on the season and will host a district final match on Saturday.
Josie Jakubowski was one of the reasons why St. Paul came back. The 5-foot-8 senior recorded 19 of her match-high 25 kills after the first two sets. She said the Wildcats just needed to stay aggressive in the last three sets.
“(Coach) Mr. (Matt) Koehn-Fairbanks always tells us to keep attacking and that’s what we kept doing in the last three sets,” she said. “In the first two sets, we were very timid and shy so we just needed to keep being aggressive and that’s what helped us be successful in the last three sets.”
Koehn-Fairbanks said he felt the Wildcats played a little tight, especially in the first set when they committed 10 hitting errors.
“We had more attacking errors than they had kills in most of that first set. Against a good team like GICC, you have to make them play the ball most of the time. We just needed a few things to go our way later on,” he said. “Our serving picked up a little bit and our defense dug better too and that allowed Olivia (Poppert) to get a better connection to our hitters.”
That it did, especially after GICC built the 12-7 lead in the third. After a Crusader hitting error, Paige Lukasiewicz started a 3-0 with an ace serve. Later, back-to-back kills from Poppert gave St. Paul a 14-13 lead.
Then Poppert served a 5-0 run with two ace serves while Jakubowski added three kills for a 24-17.
Jakubowski connected on seven more in the fourth, which allowed St. Paul to be in control. The Wildcats continued to be on the attack in the fifth as they recorded eight kills and two ace serves in pulling away to the victory.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala said a mixture of things allowed St. Paul to came back on the Crusaders.
“I thought they started serving a little more aggressive and deeper and my passers didn’t make the adjustments they needed to make,” Zavala said. “We’re a good passing but we struggled with their serving and I know they are a good serving team. But we need to learn from this.
“And we couldn’t get them out of system enough like we did early on. Their defense tightened up and we got a little soft. And they speeded up their offense too. They got into a rhythm and they didn’t let go of it.”
Jenna Jakubowski, Josie’s younger sister, added 17 kills, while Teegan Hansel chipped in 11. Poppert dished out 52 assists.
Josie Jakubowski said she felt the Wildcats’ experience helped too. St. Paul lost only two seniors off of last year’s state runner-up team.
“It’s great when you have played with your teammates for a long time and that helps when you play in tight five-set matches,” she said.
St. Paul was playing in its first five-set match since winning the Class C-1 third-place match against Bishop Neumann in 2018. Koehn-Fairbanks said he was proud to see the Wildcats respond.
“We haven’t been in a five-set match since the third-place game in 2018,” he said. “I don’t even know if we ever had to come back from a 2-0 deficit. These seniors haven’t played a lot of close sets and matches. I think it should go a long way for our confidence.
“And we really didn’t make much adjustments, we just tryed to do what we wanted to do and it took us a long time to get our side going. GICC causes a lot of problems because they have great players over there.”
Gracie Woods led the Crusaders with 16 kills, while Evan Glade added 13. Carolyn Maser dished out 45 assists.
GICC also will host a district final match on Saturday. Zavala said the loss isn’t going to affect too much in the NSAA wild-card point standings. Entering the night, GICC was fourth at 45.73.
“The only thing that hurts is our pride,” she said. “I still thought the kids fought hard. There are some things we need to improve on.”
After seeing this level of play, Koehn-Fairbanks said teams in C-1 better be ready when the district final matches begin on Saturday.
“I think this level of play gives us an idea of what we should be watching for on Saturday and the rest of the postseason,” he said. “I think every C-1 team better be ready for this type of play from Saturday on. There are so many talented teams in Class C-1. Any team can beat anybody.”
