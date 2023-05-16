Sam Wells had a list of goals in mind entering the season.

The St. Paul junior can put a checkmark next to being a district champion.

Wells accomplished that feat by firing a 73 to claim the Class C, District 4 individual title Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Club.

Wells claimed the district title by three strokes better than Doniphan-Trumbull’s Hayden Dzingle, Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademan and Grand Island Central Catholic’s Bowdie Fox, who all fired a 76.

Wells said the overall goal is to be a state champion but being a district champion was one of his goals he wanted to accomplish.

“I had this goal all year to be a district champion,” Wells said. “This was just another step to get to state. It’s great being a district champion, but I want to be a state champion too.”

Wells said he wasn’t too pleased with his performance. He finished with four bogeys but also had three birdies on the day. He feels he could have played better.

“I really don’t think I had my best stuff, but I was still able to scramble around and make timely pars. I just had to grind through the rounds,” Wells said. “But I felt like I had some good wedges and put myself in really good positions on holes. I didn’t putt the ball well today. It wasn’t pretty.

St. Paul coach Rick Peters agreed with Wells about not playing his best but felt he got himself out of trouble on some holes. For example, Wells missed a putt on hole 12, which would have given him a birdie on the par-5 hole. But he regrouped on hole 13 as he made a birdie on the par-4 hole.

“I don’t think he was on his game today but shooting a 73 on this course is always good,” Peters said. “He rebounded well after some bad holes, but he’s a fighter and is never going to quit.”

What will make the state trip exciting for Wells is that he'll be playing with his teammates at the state meet. St. Paul earned a state berth finishing tied for second with a 340. The Wildcats lost the playoff with Heartland so they finished third overall.

Beau Paro (89), Kage Collins (89), Ryder Anderson (89) and Drew Becker (93) will join Wells at the state meet.

“We’ve had a goal of playing at the state meet,” Wells said. “It feels really good having four other people coming with me down to Columbus.”

As for the team title, GICC dominated the meet with having four medalists to help them shoot a 314, 26 strokes better than Heartland and St. Paul.

Crusaders coach Craig Rupp said GICC is starting to come around.

“We played very well,” Rupp said. “We were just waiting for everyone to click sometime this season. I don’t think we quite did that today, but we were awfully darn close. I’m happy with how the kids played today.”

With Fox leading the way, Jack Alberts and Kyle Kelly came in seventh and eighth after both fired a 79, while Joe Messere came in 11th with an 80.

“They all deserved what they got, especially Joe. He had a great day at the Minden Invite last week and has another great day,” Rupp said. “Kyle got DQed at the same meet last week and comes back with a great day today.

“I think the kids are realizing they can shoot good scores, and they are having fun doing it.”

Jacob Stegman fired a 94 for the Crusaders. The state meet will take place on May 23-24 at the Elks Country Club. The time for both days are set for 9 a.m.

Class C, District 4 Meet

At Indianhead Golf Club

Tuesday

Team Standings

*State Qualifiers

Grand Island Central Catholic *314, Heartland *340, St. Paul *340, Doniphan-Trumbull 350, Central City 352, Ord 358, Sutton 363, Fillmore Central 364, Gibbon 368, Wood River 375, Hastings St. Cecilia 379, Centura 400, Twin River 411, Superior 425, Arcadia-Loup City 474.

State Individual Qualifiers

1, Wells, SP, 73; 2, Dzingle, DT, 76; 3, Schademann, FC, 76; 4, Fox, GICC, 76; 5, Friesen, HL, 77; 6, Zikmund, CC, 78; 7, Alberts, GICC, 79; 8, Kelly, 79; 9, Herndon, SUT, 80; 10, Lilienthal, ORD, 80; 10T, Messere, GICC, 80.