St. Paul's Jakubowski heads All-Heartland Super Squad

“When we needed her in matches, especially at the end of the year, she rose to the occasion to be that go-to girl,” he said. “Josie played like an All-Star in those late matches.”

As Jakubowski closes the books on her senior season of volleyball, she and her senior teammates finish as part of a class that went 104-4 during their final three years including losing two matches the past two years with back-to-back state runner-up finishes. That included St. Paul not losing a set until the state semifinals her junior year. She said she wouldn’t have expected all that when she set foot into high school.

“That’s just mind-blowing hearing that’s we did during my last three years of high school,” she said. “We have the best coaching staff and that’s a reason why we had four losses during the final three years. It’s been fun playing with my teammates. I made lots of memories with them.”

Koehn-Fairbanks said Jakubowski will be missed.

“She does so many things for the team that you just can’t stat all of the things that she does,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to replace her with one girl. It might take six girls to replace a kid like her.”