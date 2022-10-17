Star-studded seniors leave Northwest softball program on top

For the third consecutive season, the Northwest softball team made the state softball tournament in Hastings.

This time, however, was different.

The Vikings not only won their opening round game but went 4-0 in the tournament, including a 3-1 win over Elkhorn for the first state softball championship in school history.

Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said the recent success has made it almost an expectation that they’ll reach the tournament, but something about this year’s group was different.

“The thing was, at the beginning of the season, what I saw was with us being a state bound team the past couple of years, once you start doing that, it becomes something you expect every year,” Sadd said. “Even from last year to this year, I could see the confidence we had knowing that if we got there and did what we do, we were going to win this thing.”

With the seniors having experienced the state tournament the past couple of seasons, Sadd said the Vikings took on a leadership role this time around.

“Anytime you can get multiple players that have been there and seen this, it kind of settles down the team because they’ve been there and done it,” Sadd said. “The freshmen coming in that had not seen it yet were kind of star struck. My seniors settled them down and let them know that, as long as we did what we needed to do, everything was going to be ok. Those five did everything."

Their success on the field all started with Pittsburg State commit, senior pitcher Ava Laurent, who was nearly unstoppable during the season.

“I would argue that she’s the best in all classes,” Sadd said.

In Northwest career records, Laurent leaves the program with 73 wins (first), 833 strikeouts (first) and 27 pitching shutouts (first). Other top records include the single season top ERA with a 1.00 for 2022 and the single game strikeout record with 19 against North Platte last season.

At the plate, the Vikings often had success in large part due to the play of seniors Avyn Urbanski and Grace Baasch, batting No. 1 and No. 2 in the lineup.

“The thing about those two is they’re arguably the fastest kids in all classes,” Sadd said. “You get them on base, you can do whatever you want with them. Getting those two on his huge. The thing I love about the whole season is I had the Class B state champion 400-meter relay on my team. All these catchers were thinking ‘We’re going to get them out.’ We didn’t care. People knew we were going to run. It was no secret. I’d run them anyways.”

Sophomore Kyra Ray also was a member of that 400 championship team.

Urbanski's career school records include a .408 batting average (sixth), 15 home runs (second), 103 RBIs (fifth), 120 stolen bases (second), 159 runs (second), 136 singles (first), 179 hits (Tied for first).

Baasch's career school records includes 53 walks (first), 131 hits (sixth), 169 runs (first), 160 stolen bases (first), 97 RBIs (seventh) and 11 home runs (6th).

While they may have not gotten as much recognition as the other three, seniors Maddy Cushing and Talia "Jo" Bandt filled their roles well.

“Maddy had a great season defensively,” Sadd said. “She struggled early on hitting but mid-season, she came through and in sub-districts and districts, she hit the ball really well. Struggled a little at state but defensively, she did everything we needed out of her. Especially that double play in the state tournament, that was a momentum changer. We walked the one, and now I’m thinking, ‘Crap. The tying run is up at home plate.’ But we made that double play.

“Jo started at the beginning of the season for us but kind of fell off so we dropped her out, but in the dugout the kid was always on our players to get upbeat and did whatever we asked her to do.”

Cushing, a Concordia University commit, had 90 career runs (sixth), 98 career singles (fourth) and 50 career walks (second).

Sadd said he knew right away their freshmen year that it was a special group. Even with their confidence building from the success, Sadd gave them one last boost after this year’s district final.

“Once we got that fourth-place spot, you could see it in their eyes like ‘We want to keep going’,” Sadd said. “We got third and it’s like ‘Hey, we’re going to win this thing.’ I said during districts that we were the team to beat, and I knew it, but I had to get them to believe.

“I think after districts, sitting and talking with them, I got them to believe that we were the team to beat. I told them that we had to win those three games to be in the finals and be the top team because we all had that one pitcher that was dominant. I knew when we beat Blair we were going to win it because Elkhorn was going to have to pitch their No. 1 against Blair, and she would be tired at that point."

Sadd said that to himself, that self-belief was everything.

“The one way I put it to them, I said, ‘How did you feel last year when Skutt (Catholic) walked onto the field?’ I said we were scared,” Sadd said. “I said, ‘Girls, anytime we walk on the field, we should feel the same way that Skutt felt.' That everybody was scared of us because we were the team to beat. The way we hit the ball, the offensive things we could do if we weren’t hitting or with Ava shutting teams down or the defense behind her shutting them down, we were fully the team to beat.

"I knew it, but you have to get them to buy into it.”