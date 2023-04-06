Area baseball scores
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 5, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 6, Fort Calhoun 2
State baseball scores
Bennington 5, Crete 3
Blair 6, Ralston 2
Elkhorn North 13, Omaha Burke 1
Elkhorn South 11, Papillion-LaVista 1
Falls City 14, Fairbury 4
Gretna 2, Bellevue East 1
Kearney 13, Norfolk 2
Lincoln Southwest 15, Millard South 9
Malcolm 5, Lincoln Christian 4
Omaha Northwest 9, Omaha North 4
Omaha South 19, Omaha Benson 1
Omaha Westview 10, Lincoln Northwest 9
Papillion-LaVista South 15, Omaha Central 5
Platte Valley 9, Raymond Central 4
Plattsmouth 5, Beatrice 1
Seward 12, Centennial 0
Twin River 7, South Sioux City 6
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 22, Fort Calhoun 3