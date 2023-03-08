LINCOLN – Ogallala runs a high powered offense, and showcased it early on in Wednesday’s quarterfinal game against Central City.

The Indians scored 18 points in the first quarter, 10 of which came from junior post player Harrison Caskey. At halftime, Ogallala led 35-23.

Central City was unable to slow down the Indians’ offense and never cut the lead to double digits, as Ogallala won 67-46 to advance to Friday’s Class C-1 state semifinal at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“They just move and move and move and move,” Central City coach B.J. Blase said about Ogallala’s offense. “Nothing really affects them. I thought we hung in there for a while. They got so many shots in the paint. We’d get a stop, and they’d get an offensive rebound. That was kind of a killer for a while. Our kid’s effort was awesome. Ogallala obviously has a great shot to win it all. Proud of my kids and congrats to them.”

Ogallala coach Andy Gillen credited the Indians’ state tournament experience last season, where they lost 56-43 to the eventual champion Ashland-Greenwood, for their fast start.

“I just think we understood from last year when we played Ashland-Greenwood,” he said. “We got smacked early. We were just never able to recover, so it’s just really important that you come out and try to get yourself established in the type of game plan you want. We were fortunate to hit some shots early to get us going. The tempo was something we definitely wanted to push, and we did a good job of that.”

Ogallala runs a coach Bobby Knight motion offense, Gillen said. The Indians (27-0) had seven different players score, with shifty senior guard Jeron Gager leading the team with 22 points. That came with Ogallala not hitting a 3-pointer in the contest.

“Basically, our team revolves around two things, and what makes them special is how hard they play and how well they play together,” Gillen said. “We probably have the worst athletes at the state tournament here in Lincoln. We’re just a bunch of average athletes that have a really good skill level, and they understand we need everyone to play. Playing hard and playing together is just the recipe for what we do.”

The Indians’ didn’t necessarily play lockdown defense in the first half. However, it was Central City that had a difficult time converting, shooting just 33% from the floor over the course of the first two quarters. The Bison were also 3 of 8 from the free throw line in the first half.

“You never know what’s going to happen down here,” Blase said. “Maybe you get hot, maybe you don’t. We did miss some easy ones. Unfortunately, when we missed those, they’d come down and score. That can’t happen. I felt pretty good out of halftime. I thought maybe our kids would come out and score three times and hold them a couple of times, and the opposite happened. That was the game right there. They’re really good defensively. They get you going with pace.”

Just 1:21 into the game, Central City starter Ashton Gragg picked up his second foul of the game and was forced to sit on the bench until near the end of the quarter. Gragg picked up his third foul of the game with 4:46 left in the first half. Blase said having him in foul trouble hurt the Bison.

“We wanted to keep him in as long as we could, and we had to take him out because you can’t have three in the first half,” Blase said. “When he went out, Blake Jensen did a good job of coming in. Derek Pfeifer stepped up. That’s a testament to our guys. I thought Ashton came back and played smart and did a good job the rest of the game to not foul out.”

Ogallala will play the winner of Ashland-Greenwood-Sidney in Friday’s semifinal game. Gillen said the class is stacked, as seen by No. 8 seed Auburn upsetting No. 1 seed Wahoo 47-44 in Wednesday’s opening game.

“We had a really good season and got the No. 2 seed, and our draw is the 24-3 team which is really tough,” Gillen said. “It’s stacked. I knew all eight teams coming in had a shot to win it. It’s going to come down to who’s hot. It’s a little surprising that Auburn got Wahoo but not really. Auburn lives here. I’m sure Wahoo when they got that draw were like ‘are you kidding me?’

“It’s part of it in C-1, and I thought all year long there were 12 good teams. It was going to be a fight to get into state. Now, you’re here and every team is hot and playing well. Any given night, any team can win.”

Central City (24-4) was led by Kenai Kearney’s 18 points. The Bison also picked up another 14 from Ayden Zikmund. After making the state tournament for the first time since 1947, Blase said it’s difficult to see the year come to an end for the Bison.

“It’s always hard at the end of the season, no matter what kind of year you have,” Blase said. “You spend so much time with these kids. We had a really, really special season this year. A lot of things happened that have never happened in our program.

“It’s going to be weird not seeing a lot of them in open gym and stuff like that. They improved a lot, and I’m super proud of them. I tell them it’s like having 16 sons. These younger kids will come up, and we’ll treat them the same way. We’ll get better from this, and our goal is to come back next year.”

Ogallala 67, Central City 46

Central City; 11; 12; 8; 15–46

Ogallala; 18; 17; 22; 10–67

CENTRAL CITY (24-4)

Ashton Gragg 1-4 2-4 5, Ayden Zikmund 4-18 4-5 14, Dylan Pfeifer 0-2 1-2 1, Clark Brown 0-2 1-2 1, Derek Pfeifer 2-6 0-0 5, Kenai Kearney 5-7 6-8 18, Nathaniel Heins 1-1 0-0 2.

OGALLALA (27-0)

Sawyer Smith 1-5 2-2 4, Caden Rezac 4-8 1-3 9, Jeron Gager 9-15 4-5 22, Race McClure 5-7 0-0 10, Harrison Caskey 8-11 2-2 18, Ryder Smith 2-8 0-0 4.

Check back for updates to this story.