To start the game, St. Cecilia’s experience in the state girls basketball tournament looked like it was playing a factor.

St. Cecilia built an early lead and was up 28-13 with 3:31 left in the first half. But Centura climbed back into the game and cut the deficit to three points at halftime, trailing 30-27.

Centura held a 35-32 lead at the end of the third quarter after holding St. Cecilia to just two points in the stanza.

It came down to the wire in the fourth, and while free throws cost Centura early in the game, they sank four in a row in the last 52 seconds to win the 9 a.m. title game.

The state girls basketball championship is the first in school history for Centura.

“It’s everything,” Centura coach Laethion Brown said. “This is a fairly storied girls basketball program. I tell people all of the time. If you’re a 1,000 point scorer for Centura, you don’t even crack the top ten.

“Coach (Kathy) Mettenbrink did a phenomenal job. She ran a gauntlet for a long time. I guess we owe it to her to get something done like this. This is a capstone onto what the program already was, and we want to keep continuing to grow into that fashion. We don’t want this to be a one-and-done and go back to sub-average again. That’s the expectation for female athletics at Centura. We want to keep pushing toward excellence.”

Centura appeared calm and collected down the stretch of the game, which helped lead to them closing out the win. Brown said they practice situational basketball “habitually” in practice.

“Sometimes, I’ll walk down to coach K’s (Korinek) room and say ‘Give me one or two today’ or I’ll look one up myself,” he said. “Those moments are really pivotal to practice. You’re lying to yourself if you think you’re going to get into subdistrict, district or state play or not have games that are going to come down to three or four possessions. We practice those all of the time. …Sometimes, we proctor and coach and sometimes, we just let them discuss and let them figure it out on their own. I think you have to put your kids in those situations.”

The Hawkettes were 4 of 7 from beyond the arc to end the first quarter. With 3:31 to go in the first half, Centura was 0 for 8 from the free throw line at that point.

The Centurions then made eight in a row to get back to 50% from the charity strike.

St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said that’s when Centura switched from a 2-3 zone to a man-to-man defense midway through the second quarter. And the Hawkettes were unable to get anything going.

“They were traditionally a zone team this year,” he said. “We have some kids that are shooters. Avery (Kissinger) is one of the best shooters in D-1, if not the state, if people haven’t figured that out by now. Emery Vargas, another freshman, stepped up and hit some big ones. She hit a couple on Wednesday and a couple here today. She’s going to be a good one. They switched to man, and it was kind of hug and hold.”

Brown, who sported his red velvet jacket on the sideline, credited Centura for being able to adapt on the fly.

“These girls have played a ton,” Brown said. “I guess that’s what I call my job, the art of coaching. You want to put it all on paper but the fact of the matter is sometimes, you get in a game and especially with all of the emotion like this, what you have on paper isn’t adequate and not doing it. You can’t be stubborn. You have to trust your girls. We’ve practiced them all. That’s the blessing of having depth and experience and having girls that have played a lot of ball in this system.

“We haven’t played hardly any man-to-man down the stretch at all. We’ve played a lot of zones and a lot of combo defenses. To throw that in today and for them to execute as well as they did, it speaks mountains to who they are as athletes.”

Sydney Davis, who had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, said she was confident the Centurions team could climb back into the game because they’ve been there before.

“The first couple of games, we’ve been down,” Davis said. “We’ve always had a ‘we can overcome’ mentality. We knew we could come back. Our chemistry is great together. We worked together to beat the slump.”

To go along with her offensive production, Davis had four blocks and a steal, making her presence known on defense as well.

“She’s had 11 in a game before,” Brown said about Davis’ blocks. “It was quite the show. You can’t coach that physical length and ability. It’s affected many people’s shots over the last four years. It’s a blessing to have.”

Centura forced 15 turnovers, including four in the fourth quarter. Brown said they always believe they are the more in shape team in every game.

“Everybody’s in shape, but we believe we can play for 32 minutes all of the time,” he said. “We think our 32 minutes are going to be a little more tenacious than most people we play, and that’s helped us out a lot this year. Anytime you can force turnovers and cause chaos and do it consistently, that’s hard to beat. It wears people down mentally, and gets them in foul trouble. It does a lot of things that wins games.”

Kyra Wooden, who is listed at 5-foot-4, played bigger than her size. She had three steals to go along with a block.

“It’s kind of always been there,” Wooden said about her tenacity. “Just an aggressive player sometimes. I knew I had to stay out of foul trouble to get to the state championship…really had to focus on it.”

Berndt said he also felt the game flipped when he sat juniors Ryann Sbatka and Tatum Krikac, who were dealing with foul trouble. St. Cecilia had just two points in the third quarter, but Berndt said he thought they were getting good looks and just not converting.

He also said the Hawkettes’ defense kept them in it, and that the team has a bright future. This is the fifth year in a row St. Cecilia has played in the state title game, and they’re 3-2 in those games.

“This was a tremendous season by a team that probably wasn’t expected by most to get this far,” Berndt said. “They have a lot to be proud of. We play in one of the toughest conferences in the state. They held their own. I can truthfully say there wasn’t a game this year they backed down. They’ve kind of seen everything this year, and it led them all the way to the final day.”

On the other side, Centura experienced a historic day, and Davis said the championship means the world to her and her teammates.

“It shows we created a legacy for ourselves and the program,” she said. “It shows we did it. To know we got here is incredible. There’s no words to explain how awesome this is.”

Centura 44, Hastings SC 38

CENTURA (26-3)

Kailey Coghlan 0-1 0-0 0, Paige Crawford 2-3 0-0 4, Kyra Wooden 4-9 4-6 12, Taya Christensen 2-8 2-6 6, Sydney Davis 4-10 11-15 20, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-0 0-0, Lakota Chelewski 1-1 0-0 2, Hope McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Rasmussen 0-0 0-0 0, Brianna Rasmussen jj0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-32 17-27 44

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (19-8)

Abigail Musalek 1-4 0-0 2, Ryann Sabatka 4-9 2-3 10, Lindsey Parr 1-2 0-0 3, Avery Kissinger 3-7 1-2 10, Tatum Krikac 1-5 5-5 7, Emery Vargas 2-5 0-1 6, Addison Demuth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-32 8-11 38.

Hastings St. Cecilia; 17; 13; 2; 6 – 38

Centura; 13; 14; 8; 9 – 44

3-pointers – HSC 6-15 (Kissinger 3-7, Vargas 2-4, Musalek 0-1, Sabatka 0-1). C: 1-10 (Davis 1-5, Wooden 0-2, Christensen 0-3). Rebounds – HSC 19 (Sabatka 7), C: 27 (Davis 11). Assists – HSC 8 (Kissinger 4), C 5 (Davis 2). Steals – HSC 5 (Sabatka 3), C 9 (Wooden 3). Blocks – HSC 1 (Krikac 1), C 6 (Davis 4). Turnovers – HSC 15, C 13. Total fouls – HSC 20, C 16. Fouled out – Sabatka