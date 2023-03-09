LINCOLN – Fast and furious, the first half of Doniphan-Trumbull against Tri County was action packed.

The Trojans’ Carter Siems scored his season average 18 points in the first two quarters, going 8 of 13, on a series of moves, but picked up three fouls.

On the other side, the Cardinals’ Jack Poppe was 5 of 6 from the floor, accounting for 12 points.

The third quarter, unlike the first two, was slower paced, as the teams combined for seven points. At the end of the third, Doniphan-Trumbull led 34-30.

At the end of the day, Siems was too much to stop, as he scored 30 along with 10 rebounds to lead the Trojans to a 56-41 win in the Class C-2 quarterfinal matchup at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Thursday afternoon.

“Going into the fourth up four, we put ourselves in a really good situation,” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said. “They scored the first five. Felt like we had our opportunities. Also felt like we had way too many ‘maybe’ plays slip away. Maybe a rebound here or maybe a layup on our end or maybe a loose ball possession. Just things that to be honest were a little bit uncharacteristic, but ultimately, you have to give Tri County credit because they made more plays than we did.

“We tried to speed it up and get the ball back and never got a basket, so it got out of hand there. I’m very proud of the kids. I told them I think we can all look at things and say ‘hey, I think we could have done things better.’ That starts with me as a coach. …Very proud of the kids. Just too many possessions we’re going to look back and wish we could do over.”

Tri County coach Jeremy Siems, Carter’s dad, said their offense really didn’t change a whole lot in the fourth quarter, despite entering the period down four.

“We were just a little impatient offensively,” coach Siems said. “I thought we were getting what we wanted but if we worked the offense and let the offense do the work for us and move the basketball, those lanes would open up, and those shots would be a little easier. I think we settled in there at the end. Of course at the end, it came down to defensive rebounds, and those kickouts to really open it up.”

Carter Siems scored most of his points on drives to the lane, scoring on layups and floaters. At one point, Doniphan-Trumbull even had a triple team on him along the left sideline as they tried to get him to give it up. Buhr detailed the Cardinals’ mindset guarding Siems.

“We wanted to rotate our guys over to him,” he said. “We wanted to help. We wanted to do everything we could to make him give it up.”

Siems picked up his third foul with 1:24 left in the first half, but Doniphan-Trumbull was unable to get him to foul out of the game. Coach Siems credited the Trojan post players for sealing off defenders, creating open lanes for his son to score.

“I know he had some tired legs there,” he said. “I told him in the third quarter, ‘let’s take a step back and run the offense a little bit and get our legs back under us before we attack the rim. I thought we were being a little too aggressive. Once we did that, I think that things came into focus a little more offensively for us. Other than that, I just think it was great movement and great movement off the ball from him to open up those lanes.”

Doniphan-Trumbull was just 3 of 8 from beyond the arc in the game. The Cardinals average just over 19 3-point attempts per game. Buhr said he thought the Trojans did a good job of running them off the line.

“Their length did a nice job of getting out on us, but offensively, I didn’t think we were pressing any shots or things like that,” he said. “We were just kind of playing the game that came to us. That’s going to have to be something we dive in and look at, and it was a pretty good model from Tri County to St. Cecilia to Amherst. That’s probably how people are going to guard us. I thought our kids played within themselves for most of the game.”

Tri County also controlled the glass in the game. The Trojans had 17 offensive rebounds, compared to just 17 total rebounds for the Cardinals.

“Rebounding was absolutely the biggest concern going into the game,” Buhr said. “It was number one on things we had to do to win the game. I think they generated way too many possessions. I can think off of the top of my head of three or four where they’re getting three or four shots a possession. You can’t do that and win this time of year.”

Poppe led Doniphan-Trumbull (24-3) with 17 points. Buhr said he didn’t feel like the moment was too big for the Cardinals, who don’t have any seniors in their rotation. Buhr said he hopes this game is a motivator for them going into next season.

“There have been some other games I’ve referenced where I thought maybe the moment was a little too big,” he said. “I did not feel that at all. I thought our kids were focused, prepared and ready to play. In the second quarter, we just saw the ball go in a few more times.

“That’s the great part of having this group. All of these experiences we’re going through. Love our seniors and thankful for everything they’ve done, but hopefully this one will motivate everybody. There’s going to be a lot of decisions for everybody to make going forward. Do we wake up and go to weights? Do we wake up and go to open gym? If there’s a bright light out of this, hopefully it’s a motivator.”

Tri County (24-4) made the state semifinal for the first time since 1988 with the victory and will take on Amherst, which outlasted Norfolk Catholic 57-49 in overtime, at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“We’ve got a heck of a challenge tomorrow for us against Amherst,” coach Siems said. “We’re going to go home and try to prepare as much as we can for that and try to figure it out but as far as that feedback, that obstacle, that mountain, I couldn’t be more proud of the kids. …We knew they were capable of going out there and getting it done, and tonight is an example of that. As far as getting over that hump, that one hasn’t sunk in.”

Tri County 56, Doniphan-Trumbull 41

Tri County; 15; 13; 2; 26–56

Doniphan-Trumbull; 17; 12; 5; 7–41

TRI COUNTY (24-4)

Carter Siems 12-22 5-9 30, Caden Bales 7-10 1-1 17, Braiden Strouf 0-2 0-0 0, Cameron Reynolds 1-1 0-0 2, Drew Siems 0-2 0-0 0, Andrew Sasse 1-7 0-0 3, Christopher Janssen 1-4 2-4 4.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL (24-3)

Jack Poppe 7-11 1-2 17, Kaedan Detamore 2-4 1-2 5, Jacob Collinson 1-3 0-0 2, Ty Bennett 3-5 3-3 10, Parker Volk 0-0 1-2 1, Jaden Williams 2-8 2-2 6.