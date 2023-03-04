At halftime, North Bend Central held a 19-14 lead over Adams Central. The Tigers were shooting 30% from the field, while the Patriots were at just 19%.

The stifling defense continued for North Bend Central in the second half, as they again allowed the Patriots to score just 14 points.

In the end, the Tigers weren’t ever threatened as they out-muscled their way to a fourth straight C-1 state girls basketball championship, winning 45-28 in the 11 a.m. game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.

“North Bend was a four-time state champion for a reason,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “They’re the real deal and do a lot of really good things. Today, their defense was hard for us to overcome. We didn’t finish shots really well around the rim in the first half. And got flustered in the second half. I’m so proud of our kids in the way they battled and fought all year long. Just was a little short there.”

North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said that they knew it was going to be a physical game and stressed the importance of it beforehand.

“We really took that to heart,” he said. “I thought we went to the rim hard and got a lot of free throws today. I thought our defense was pretty physical on some of those big people. I thought we rebounded pretty well for the most part. I think they just took that physical mentality idea to heart.”

North Bend Central primarily used a man-to-man defense the entire game. Smith said the Tigers’ overall rotation and athleticism on defense was really good.

“When we got inside, they over-rotated and we couldn’t find the shooters on the back side,” he said. “It was a little slow getting there which was a little uncharacteristic. Playing under the big lights, the kids struggled with that early. When we did get shots and looks around the rim, we didn’t finish.”

Typically, when teams take away Adams Central post Rachel Goodon, who stands at 6-foot-3, the Patriots have other options like Lauryn or Megan Scott to make plays in the mid-range and at the basket or Kylie Lancaster or Gracie Weichman to knock down 3-pointers. However, their second option wasn’t there either.

“Credit to their defense,” Smith said. “Their guards get out and guard so well and fight through screens a lot better than what we see with most teams. It was hard to get clean looks. Our guards got a little more aggressive downhill in the second half. We challenge them at halftime to get downhill a little more, and they did that.”

Sterup said Adams Central was a hard team to defend because of their size and length, but that the Tigers used their athleticism to their advantage.

“We moved our feet very well and used a quickness advantage to get position before they could get where they wanted to,” he said. “I think that was a lot of it. I just think we made a lot of things difficult for them. Our philosophy is you make them take tough shots and rebound. If the other team makes tough shots, you tip your hat to them.”

Goodon and Megyn Scott each scored six points to lead Adams Central (26-2). Goodon dealt with foul trouble throughout the game, as she picked up her third foul with 1:20 left in the first half and fouled out with 3:01 left in the game.

That led to a slight rebounding advantage for North Bend Central, as the Tigers out-rebounded the Patriots 32-26.

“At halftime, I looked at the stats, and it was even,” Smith said. “I think late they were able to get some easy ones. It was a little inflated because they got to the free throw line, and we didn’t. They shot 35 free throws to our 12, and that was a big difference too.”

Adams Central captured their first conference title since 1994 and made its first state championship game since 1995. Smith said it’s been a “pretty incredible year.”

“I think it’s neat for our younger kids to see what it’s like to be here,” Smith said. “Hopefully, it will boost our program moving forward.”

As the three-time defending state champion entering the season, North Bend Central got off to a surprising start, losing to Wahoo Bishop Neumann 48-41 in their first game of the season. It was their only loss this year.

“We weren’t too upset about it or anything because it’s a long season,” Sterup said. “We had a lot of new people in new places. It wasn’t completely surprising in that fact. We always tell the girls ‘a loss isn’t bad unless you don’t learn from it.’ I think we learned a lot from it. You have to have some of those, and I’m not so sure that that wasn’t the catalyst for the things that happened after that.”

Madison Bishop and Lindsay Emanuel led North Bend Central (28-1) with 13 points each. Lindsay was one rebound away from a double-double as was her sister, Kaityln, who finished with 12 points.

For the North Bend Central seniors, they never experienced losing in the state basketball tournament, winning the gold every year. As one of those seniors, Kaitlyn said it’s a ‘surreal’ feeling.

“A lot of people beg to get this chance just once, and I have been blessed enough to have hit it four times,” she said. “Just give all glory to God. It’s been amazing.”

North Bend Central 45, Adams Central 28

ADAMS CENTRAL (26-2)

Megyn Scott 2-7 2-3 6, Rachel Gooden 2-6 2-2 6, Gracie Weichman 0-0 2-2 2, Kylie Lancaster 1-6 0-0 3, Lauryn Scott 0-6 0-0 0, Kadi Kimberly 1-6 2-2 5, Briley Nienhueser 0-1 2-2 2, Lynsie Lancaster 0-0 2-2 2, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0 0-0, Charlee Mucklow 0-1 0-0 0, Annabelle Trausch 0-0 0-0 0, Savannah Lewis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 7-35 12-13 28.

NORTH BEND CENTRAL (28-1)

Kaitlyn Emanuel 5-13 2-10 12, Lauren Sterup 1-8 2-2 4, Kathryn Gaughen 0-4 0-0 0, Madison Bishop 3-5 6-7 13, Lindsey Emanuel 2-4 0-1 9-12 13, Cassandra Bishop 0-0 0-0 0, Jayla Van Ampting 0-0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Shaw 0-0 3-4 3, Abbygail Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Haley Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Reese Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, McKrae Muller 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Voss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-35 22-35 45.

Adams Central 3; 11; 3; 11–28

North Bend Central; 8; 11; 11; 15–45

3-pointers–AC 2-13 (Kimberly 1-5, K. Lancaster 1-4, Goodon 0-1, L. Scott 0-3). NBC 1-10 (Bishop 1-3, Sterup 0-3, Gaughen 0-3, L. Emanuel 0-1). Rebounds – AC 26 (M. Scott 8), NBC 32 (K. Emanuel, L. Emanuel 9). Assists – AC 5 (K. Lancaster, L. Scott, Kimberly, Niehueser, Samuelson 1), NBC 4 (K. Emanuel, L. Emanuel 2). Steals – AC 5 (M. Scott 3), NBC 9 (Bishop 6). Blocks – AC 1 (Goodon 1), NBC 1 (K. Emanuel 1). Turnovers – AC 18, NBC 11. Total fouls – AC 24, NBC 16. Fouled out – Goodon, Sterup.