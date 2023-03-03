LINCOLN – In a matchup between the newcomers and the veterans of the state tournament, it was the veterans who were superior.

St. Cecilia roared back late against Ravenna, using a 12-0 run and going 7 of 10 from the free throw line to end the game and win 38-31. The Hawkettes advance to Saturday morning’s Class D-1 championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 9 a.m.

After a back and forth first half, Ravenna held a 17-13 lead at halftime, after the Bluejays’ Kennedy Hurt got a steal and a fastbreak layup before the buzzer.

Ravenna came out of halftime and hit back-to-back 3 pointers to go up 23-13. From there, St. Cecilia whittled at the lead before making its run.

It will be he Hawkettes' fifth-straight appearance in a championship game.

Avery Kissinger led St. Cecilia with 18 points.

