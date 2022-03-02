 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State basketball tournament brackets released

FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Brackets for the boys and girls state basketball tournaments have been released.

The boys tournament will feature four area schools, while the girls will have six area teams, including one city school in both the boys and girls.

Grand Island Central Catholic qualified to the state tournament in both the boys and girls. Doniphan-Trumbull, Burwell and Riverside are the area schools in the boys, while Adams Central, St. Paul, Broken Bow, Hastings St. Cecilia and Nebraska Christian are in the girls.

In the boys field, GICC and Doniphan-Trumbull get a rematch in the opening round in Class C-2 at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Northeast. The defending state champion Crusaders (22-3) are making their fifth consecutive state tournament appearance, while the Cardinals (21-3) are at state for the second time in three years. No. 5-rated GICC defeated No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull 51-39 on Jan. 8.

Burwell and Riverside are in the Class D-1 field, which will get started at Lincoln North Star Monday. Burwell (23-3) is making its second-consecutive appearance while Riverside (20-6) is at state for the first time since 2019. The No. 7-rated Longhorns take on No. 8 Elgin Public/Pope John at 10:45 a.m., while the No. 5-rated Chargers battle No. 3 Loomis at 3:15 p.m.

In the girls tournament, GICC and St. Paul will battle each other in the opening round in Class C-1 at 3:45 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The No. 1-rated Crusaders (20-5) are making their third-straight trip and fourth in five years to the state tournament, while the No. 6 Wildcats (21-4) are in their second trip in three years.

It will be the second meeting with the two schools this season as GICC earned a 64-40 win over St. Paul in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 Tournament.

Adams Central (22-3) will be playing in their third state tournament in four years. The Class B, No. 5-rated Patriots battle Beatrice at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Broken Bow (22-4) is making their second-straight appearance. The Class C-1, No. 9-rated Indians take on No. 7 Gothenburg for the third time this seasonat 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

St. Cecilia (23-2) is making their 10th-straight appearance and 23rd appearance overall to the state tournament. The Class C-2 No. 1-rated Hawkettes are looking for their third state title in four years and fourth-straight appearance to a state title game as they open with Elkhorn Valley at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.

Nebraska Christian (20-5) is making its first-ever appearance at state. The Class D-1, No. 9-rated Eagles take on No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest.

Girls state basketball tournament

Class A

Monday

First Round

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Millard South (26-0) vs. Bellevue West (18-6), 1:30 p.m.

Omaha Central (24-3) vs. Lincoln Southwest (19-5), 3:15 p.m.

Fremont (22-2) vs. Lincoln Pius X (19-6), 6 p.m.

Lincoln High (21-2) vs. Bellevue East (19-6) 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

MS-BW winner vs. OC-LSW winner, 6 p.m.

FRE-LPX winner vs. LH-BE winner, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class B

Tuesday

First Round

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. Waverly (12-11), 9 a.m.

Norris (20-4) vs. York (21-4), 10:45 a.m.

At Bob Devaney Sports Center

Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. Blair (18-5), 6 p.m.

Adams Central (22-3) vs. Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

EN-WAV winner vs. NOR-YORK winner, 1:30 p.m.

OS-BLAIR winner vs. AC-BEA winner, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class C-1

Monday

First Round

At Bob Devaney Sports Center

Lincoln Lutheran (22-3) vs. BRLD (19-6), 9 a.m.

Broken Bow (22-4) vs. Gothenburg (18-7), 10:45 p.m.

North Bend (24-2) vs. Malcolm (20-6), 2 p.m.

Grand Island CC (20-5) vs. St. Paul (21-4), 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

LL-BRLD winner vs. BB-GOTH winner, 9 a.m.

NB-MAL winner vs. GICC-SP winner, 10:45 a.m.

Thursday

Third-place game

At Lincoln High

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Friday

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class C-2

Tuesday

First Round

At Lincoln Southeast

Hastings St. Cecilia (23-2) vs. Elkhorn Valley (22-4), 1:30 p.m.

Crofton (22-4) vs. Ponca (24-1), 3:15 p.m.

Guardian Angels CC (25-1) vs. Oakland-Craig (18-7) 6 p.m.

Bridgeport (24-1) vs. Sutton (22-4), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Bob Devaney Sports Center

HSC-EV winner vs. CRO-PONCA winner, 1:30 p.m.

GACC-OC winner vs. BRI-SUT, 3:15 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game

At Lincoln East

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Saturday

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class D-1

Tuesday

First Round

At Lincoln Southwest

Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) vs. Hartington CC (13-15), 1:30 p.m.

Shelton (25-1) vs. Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8), 3:15 p.m.

Archbishop Bergan (18-6) vs. BDS (23-4), 9 a.m.

Humphrey/LHF (19-6) vs. Nebraska Christian (20-5), 10:45 a.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Bob Devaney Sports Center

EM-HCC winner vs. SHE-NV winner, 9 a.m.

BERGAN-BDS winner vs. HLHF-NC winner, 10:45 a.m.

Friday

Third-place game

At Lincoln East

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 9 a.m.

Class D-2

Monday

First Round

At Lincoln Northeast

Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) vs. Wynot (15-10), 9 a.m.

Anselmo-Merna (19-6) vs. Sterling (19-6), 10:45 a.m.

At Lincoln North Star

Humphrey St. Francis (23-3) vs. Diller-Odell (16-7), 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s (19-6) vs. Crawford (20-4), 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Bob Devaney Bob Center

FCSH-WYNOT winner vs. AM-STE winner, 6 p.m.

HSF-DO winner vs. SM-CRA winner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place game

At Lincoln High

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinals, 8 p.m.

Boys State Basketball Tournament

Class A

Tuesday

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Millard North (23-2) vs. Elkhorn South (16-8), 1:30 p.m.

Gretna (18-6) vs. Omaha Central (19-7), 3:15 p.m.

Bellevue West (23-3) vs. Lincoln Pius X (18-7) 6 p.m.

Omaha Westside (24-2) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (17-7), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

MN-ES winner vs. GRE-OC winner 6 p.m.

BW-LPX winner vs. OWS-OCP winner. 7:45.

Saturday

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class  B

Monday

First Round

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Omaha Skutt (22-1) vs. Blair (15-9), 9 a.m.

Platteview (20-6) vs. Bennington (19-6), 10:45 a.m

at Bob Devaney Sports Center

Omaha Roncalli (19-4) vs. Waverly (16-9), 6 p.m

Scottsbluff (21-5) vs. Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

OS-BLA winner vs. PLA-BENN winner, 1:30 p.m.

ORSCO-BEA winner, 3:15 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class C-1

Tuesday

First Round

at Bob Devaney Sports Center

Wahoo (23-2) vs. Fort Calhoun (20-4), 9 a.m.

Auburn (23-3) vs. Omaha Concordia (22-3), 10:45 a.m.

Ashland-Greenwood (24-1) vs. Ogallala (22-4), 1:30 p.m.

Kearney Catholic (25-1) vs. Wayne (24-3), 3:15 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

WAHOO-FC winner vs. AUBURN-OC winner, 9 a.m.

AG-OGA winner vs. KC-WAYNE winner, 10:45 a.m.

Friday

Third-place games

At Lincoln East

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Saturday

Championship

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class C-2

Monday

First round

at Lincoln Northeast

Freeman (24-2) vs. Amherst (22-4), 6 p.m.

Grand Island CC (22-3) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3), 7:45 p.m.

Hartington CC (23-4) vs. Norfolk Catholic (21-4), 1:30 p.m.

Humphrey/LHF (25-1) vs. Howells-Dodge (23-3), 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

at Bob Devaney Sports Center

FRE-AMH winner vs. GICC-DT winner, 1:30 p.m.

HCC-NC winner vs. HLHF-HD winner, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place game

At Lincoln High

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Friday

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class D-1

Monday

First Round

at Lincoln North Star

North Platte SP (23-2) vs. Nebraska City Lourdes (15-10), 9 a.m.

Elgin/Pope John (21-5) vs. Burwell (23-3), 10:45 a.m.

Dundy County-Stratton (23-3) vs. Mead (16-10), 1:30 p.m.

Loomis (22-4) vs. Riverside (20-6), 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

at Bob Devaney Sports Center

NPSP-NCL winner vs. EPPJ-BUR winner, 9 a.m.

DCS-MEAD winner vs. LOO-RIV winner, 10:45.

Thursday

Third-place game

At Lincoln High

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Friday,

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena,

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS D-2

Tuesday

First round

at Lincoln Southeast

O’Neill St. Mary’s (24-2) vs. Shelton (19-7), 9 a.m.

Wynot (23-2) vs. Osceola (21-5), 10:45 a.m

at Lincoln Southwest

Falls City SH (22-5) vs. Mullen (18-8), 6 p.m.

Hyannis (23-3) vs. Parkview Christian (18-6), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

at Bob Devaney Sports Center

ONSM-SHE winner vs. WYNOT-OSCEOLA winner, 6 p.m.

FCSH-MUL winner vs. HYA-PC, 7:45.

Friday

Third-place game

At Lincoln East

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

