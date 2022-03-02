State basketball tournament brackets released

Brackets for the boys and girls state basketball tournaments have been released.

The boys tournament will feature four area schools, while the girls will have six area teams, including one city school in both the boys and girls.

Grand Island Central Catholic qualified to the state tournament in both the boys and girls. Doniphan-Trumbull, Burwell and Riverside are the area schools in the boys, while Adams Central, St. Paul, Broken Bow, Hastings St. Cecilia and Nebraska Christian are in the girls.

In the boys field, GICC and Doniphan-Trumbull get a rematch in the opening round in Class C-2 at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Northeast. The defending state champion Crusaders (22-3) are making their fifth consecutive state tournament appearance, while the Cardinals (21-3) are at state for the second time in three years. No. 5-rated GICC defeated No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull 51-39 on Jan. 8.

Burwell and Riverside are in the Class D-1 field, which will get started at Lincoln North Star Monday. Burwell (23-3) is making its second-consecutive appearance while Riverside (20-6) is at state for the first time since 2019. The No. 7-rated Longhorns take on No. 8 Elgin Public/Pope John at 10:45 a.m., while the No. 5-rated Chargers battle No. 3 Loomis at 3:15 p.m.

In the girls tournament, GICC and St. Paul will battle each other in the opening round in Class C-1 at 3:45 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The No. 1-rated Crusaders (20-5) are making their third-straight trip and fourth in five years to the state tournament, while the No. 6 Wildcats (21-4) are in their second trip in three years.

It will be the second meeting with the two schools this season as GICC earned a 64-40 win over St. Paul in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 Tournament.

Adams Central (22-3) will be playing in their third state tournament in four years. The Class B, No. 5-rated Patriots battle Beatrice at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Broken Bow (22-4) is making their second-straight appearance. The Class C-1, No. 9-rated Indians take on No. 7 Gothenburg for the third time this seasonat 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

St. Cecilia (23-2) is making their 10th-straight appearance and 23rd appearance overall to the state tournament. The Class C-2 No. 1-rated Hawkettes are looking for their third state title in four years and fourth-straight appearance to a state title game as they open with Elkhorn Valley at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.

Nebraska Christian (20-5) is making its first-ever appearance at state. The Class D-1, No. 9-rated Eagles take on No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.