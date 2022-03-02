State basketball tournament brackets released

Brackets for the boys and girls state basketball tournaments have been released.
The boys tournament will feature four area schools, while the girls will have six area teams, including one city school in both the boys and girls.
Grand Island Central Catholic qualified to the state tournament in both the boys and girls. Doniphan-Trumbull, Burwell and Riverside are the area schools in the boys, while Adams Central, St. Paul, Broken Bow, Hastings St. Cecilia and Nebraska Christian are in the girls.
In the boys field, GICC and Doniphan-Trumbull get a rematch in the opening round in Class C-2 at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Northeast. The defending state champion Crusaders (22-3) are making their fifth consecutive state tournament appearance, while the Cardinals (21-3) are at state for the second time in three years. No. 5-rated GICC defeated No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull 51-39 on Jan. 8.
Burwell and Riverside are in the Class D-1 field, which will get started at Lincoln North Star Monday. Burwell (23-3) is making its second-consecutive appearance while Riverside (20-6) is at state for the first time since 2019. The No. 7-rated Longhorns take on No. 8 Elgin Public/Pope John at 10:45 a.m., while the No. 5-rated Chargers battle No. 3 Loomis at 3:15 p.m.
In the girls tournament, GICC and St. Paul will battle each other in the opening round in Class C-1 at 3:45 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The No. 1-rated Crusaders (20-5) are making their third-straight trip and fourth in five years to the state tournament, while the No. 6 Wildcats (21-4) are in their second trip in three years.
It will be the second meeting with the two schools this season as GICC earned a 64-40 win over St. Paul in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 Tournament.
Adams Central (22-3) will be playing in their third state tournament in four years. The Class B, No. 5-rated Patriots battle Beatrice at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Broken Bow (22-4) is making their second-straight appearance. The Class C-1, No. 9-rated Indians take on No. 7 Gothenburg for the third time this seasonat 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
St. Cecilia (23-2) is making their 10th-straight appearance and 23rd appearance overall to the state tournament. The Class C-2 No. 1-rated Hawkettes are looking for their third state title in four years and fourth-straight appearance to a state title game as they open with Elkhorn Valley at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.
Nebraska Christian (20-5) is making its first-ever appearance at state. The Class D-1, No. 9-rated Eagles take on No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest.
Girls state basketball tournament
Class A
Monday
First Round
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Millard South (26-0) vs. Bellevue West (18-6), 1:30 p.m.
Omaha Central (24-3) vs. Lincoln Southwest (19-5), 3:15 p.m.
Fremont (22-2) vs. Lincoln Pius X (19-6), 6 p.m.
Lincoln High (21-2) vs. Bellevue East (19-6) 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
MS-BW winner vs. OC-LSW winner, 6 p.m.
FRE-LPX winner vs. LH-BE winner, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class B
Tuesday
First Round
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. Waverly (12-11), 9 a.m.
Norris (20-4) vs. York (21-4), 10:45 a.m.
At Bob Devaney Sports Center
Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. Blair (18-5), 6 p.m.
Adams Central (22-3) vs. Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
EN-WAV winner vs. NOR-YORK winner, 1:30 p.m.
OS-BLAIR winner vs. AC-BEA winner, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Class C-1
Monday
First Round
At Bob Devaney Sports Center
Lincoln Lutheran (22-3) vs. BRLD (19-6), 9 a.m.
Broken Bow (22-4) vs. Gothenburg (18-7), 10:45 p.m.
North Bend (24-2) vs. Malcolm (20-6), 2 p.m.
Grand Island CC (20-5) vs. St. Paul (21-4), 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
LL-BRLD winner vs. BB-GOTH winner, 9 a.m.
NB-MAL winner vs. GICC-SP winner, 10:45 a.m.
Thursday
Third-place game
At Lincoln High
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
Friday
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class C-2
Tuesday
First Round
At Lincoln Southeast
Hastings St. Cecilia (23-2) vs. Elkhorn Valley (22-4), 1:30 p.m.
Crofton (22-4) vs. Ponca (24-1), 3:15 p.m.
Guardian Angels CC (25-1) vs. Oakland-Craig (18-7) 6 p.m.
Bridgeport (24-1) vs. Sutton (22-4), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Bob Devaney Sports Center
HSC-EV winner vs. CRO-PONCA winner, 1:30 p.m.
GACC-OC winner vs. BRI-SUT, 3:15 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game
At Lincoln East
Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
Saturday
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class D-1
Tuesday
First Round
At Lincoln Southwest
Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) vs. Hartington CC (13-15), 1:30 p.m.
Shelton (25-1) vs. Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8), 3:15 p.m.
Archbishop Bergan (18-6) vs. BDS (23-4), 9 a.m.
Humphrey/LHF (19-6) vs. Nebraska Christian (20-5), 10:45 a.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Bob Devaney Sports Center
EM-HCC winner vs. SHE-NV winner, 9 a.m.
BERGAN-BDS winner vs. HLHF-NC winner, 10:45 a.m.
Friday
Third-place game
At Lincoln East
Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 9 a.m.
Class D-2
Monday
First Round
At Lincoln Northeast
Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) vs. Wynot (15-10), 9 a.m.
Anselmo-Merna (19-6) vs. Sterling (19-6), 10:45 a.m.
At Lincoln North Star
Humphrey St. Francis (23-3) vs. Diller-Odell (16-7), 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s (19-6) vs. Crawford (20-4), 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Bob Devaney Bob Center
FCSH-WYNOT winner vs. AM-STE winner, 6 p.m.
HSF-DO winner vs. SM-CRA winner, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Third-place game
At Lincoln High
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
Friday
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinals, 8 p.m.
Boys State Basketball Tournament
Class A
Tuesday
at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Millard North (23-2) vs. Elkhorn South (16-8), 1:30 p.m.
Gretna (18-6) vs. Omaha Central (19-7), 3:15 p.m.
Bellevue West (23-3) vs. Lincoln Pius X (18-7) 6 p.m.
Omaha Westside (24-2) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (17-7), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
MN-ES winner vs. GRE-OC winner 6 p.m.
BW-LPX winner vs. OWS-OCP winner. 7:45.
Saturday
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class B
Monday
First Round
at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Omaha Skutt (22-1) vs. Blair (15-9), 9 a.m.
Platteview (20-6) vs. Bennington (19-6), 10:45 a.m
at Bob Devaney Sports Center
Omaha Roncalli (19-4) vs. Waverly (16-9), 6 p.m
Scottsbluff (21-5) vs. Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
OS-BLA winner vs. PLA-BENN winner, 1:30 p.m.
ORSCO-BEA winner, 3:15 p.m.
Friday
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Class C-1
Tuesday
First Round
at Bob Devaney Sports Center
Wahoo (23-2) vs. Fort Calhoun (20-4), 9 a.m.
Auburn (23-3) vs. Omaha Concordia (22-3), 10:45 a.m.
Ashland-Greenwood (24-1) vs. Ogallala (22-4), 1:30 p.m.
Kearney Catholic (25-1) vs. Wayne (24-3), 3:15 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
WAHOO-FC winner vs. AUBURN-OC winner, 9 a.m.
AG-OGA winner vs. KC-WAYNE winner, 10:45 a.m.
Friday
Third-place games
At Lincoln East
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
Saturday
Championship
at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class C-2
Monday
First round
at Lincoln Northeast
Freeman (24-2) vs. Amherst (22-4), 6 p.m.
Grand Island CC (22-3) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3), 7:45 p.m.
Hartington CC (23-4) vs. Norfolk Catholic (21-4), 1:30 p.m.
Humphrey/LHF (25-1) vs. Howells-Dodge (23-3), 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
at Bob Devaney Sports Center
FRE-AMH winner vs. GICC-DT winner, 1:30 p.m.
HCC-NC winner vs. HLHF-HD winner, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday
Third-place game
At Lincoln High
Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
Friday
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class D-1
Monday
First Round
at Lincoln North Star
North Platte SP (23-2) vs. Nebraska City Lourdes (15-10), 9 a.m.
Elgin/Pope John (21-5) vs. Burwell (23-3), 10:45 a.m.
Dundy County-Stratton (23-3) vs. Mead (16-10), 1:30 p.m.
Loomis (22-4) vs. Riverside (20-6), 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
at Bob Devaney Sports Center
NPSP-NCL winner vs. EPPJ-BUR winner, 9 a.m.
DCS-MEAD winner vs. LOO-RIV winner, 10:45.
Thursday
Third-place game
At Lincoln High
Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
Friday,
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena,
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS D-2
Tuesday
First round
at Lincoln Southeast
O’Neill St. Mary’s (24-2) vs. Shelton (19-7), 9 a.m.
Wynot (23-2) vs. Osceola (21-5), 10:45 a.m
at Lincoln Southwest
Falls City SH (22-5) vs. Mullen (18-8), 6 p.m.
Hyannis (23-3) vs. Parkview Christian (18-6), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
at Bob Devaney Sports Center
ONSM-SHE winner vs. WYNOT-OSCEOLA winner, 6 p.m.
FCSH-MUL winner vs. HYA-PC, 7:45.
Friday
Third-place game
At Lincoln East
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.