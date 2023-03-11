Class A championshipLINCOLN — While both teams got off to slow starts, it was Bellevue West who jumped out ahead of Millard North.

The Thunderbirds led 24-11 at halftime and exploded for 40 points in the second half to win 64-41 and capture the Class A title. Bellevue West became the first undefeated Class A champion since 2012 in their fourth consecutive state final game against the Mustangs.

Creighton commit Josiah Dotzler led Bellevue West with 16 points.

Class B championshipLINCOLN — Without the No. 2 all-time Nebraska boys basketball career scorer on the court, Platteview couldn’t mount a comeback against Omaha Skutt Catholic.

The SkyHawks won the Class B title for the first time since 2020 in a 57-50 victory over the Trojans, using their frontcourt that features a 6-foot-8 player and two 6-9 players to control the paint.

Platteview’s leading scorer Connor Millikan missed the final 2:55 of the game as he was called for his fifth foul. The Trojans were trailing 49-46 at the time of the foul. Without Millikan, Platteview didn’t have enough offensive threats to come back.

Class C-1 championshipLINCOLN — In a rematch of last year’s state championship game, it was Ashland-Greenwood who again defeated Auburn for the title, albeit in a different fashion this time.

Last year, the Bluejays needed a three-pointer at the buzzer to win the game. With Nebraska basketball player Cale Jacobsen in the crowd instead of the court, this time, they dominated early and often en-route to a 54-24 win.

Brooks Kissinger led Ashland-Greenwood with 16 points. He also had 12 rebounds to record a double-double.

Class C-2 championshipLINCOLN — Freeman got its revenge.

After being upset as a No. 1 seed last year in the C-2 quarterfinals by No. 8 Amherst, the Falcons again met the Broncos this year, but it was for the state championship.

The Falcons played with an unwavering confidence after capturing the lead early and never gave it up, winning 53-35 for their first state title since 2010. After being down double digits, Amherst did cut their deficit to five in the fourth quarter.

Carter Niles led Freeman with 13 points.

Class D-1 championshipLINCOLN — Johnson-Brock use its defense to take home the trophy.

The Eagles held the reigning D-1 state champion North Platte St. Patrick’s to just 40 point to win the D-1 title, 46-40. The Irish never held a lead and trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half.

Nic Parriott led Johnson-Brock with 15 points. It’s the Eagles’ first state championship since 2020.

Class D-2 championshipLINCOLN — It wasn’t easy for Parkview Christian, but the Patriots are Class D-2 defending champions.

Parkview Christian defeated Wynot 52-49 to win the title. The Blue Devils held a 21-19 lead with 2:20 to go in the fourth half, but the Patriots roared back and were up 52-46 with ten seconds to go. Wynot hit a three-pointer with five seconds left, but time ran out for the Blue Devils.

Maurice Reid led Parkview Christian with 17 points