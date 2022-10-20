State Cross Country: Nebraska Christian taking both teams to state

Taking one team down to the state cross country meet is always a good time.

Qualifying both teams is even better.

That is something the Nebraska Christian cross country teams will experience at the Kearney Country Club Friday.

The Eagles qualified both teams to the state meet after both captured the team titles at the Class D, District 2 meet last Thursday.

NC coach Scott Johnson said it’s the second time both teams qualified to the state meet together.

“That’s exciting and fun,” he said. “We’ve had a good season, and we’re glad to be involved in the state meet again.”

Two-time medalist Hannah Swanson said she has been enjoying this season, mostly because her younger brother Jacob is running for the boys squad. Both of the Swansons won the races in the district meet.

“Seeing Jacob run and having success has been fun for not only me but for my family,” Hannah said. “But overall, this has just been a really fun group to be a part of this season. Both teams are having great success and hopefully we can continue that at the state meet Friday.”

Hannah Swanson finished second in last year’s Class D race, helping Nebraska Christian bring home the Class D state runner-up trophy. This season, the junior hasn’t missed a beat as she won a majority of the races she’s competed in this year.

Johnson said he’s been impressed with what Swanson has done during the season.

“She’s been having a good season for us,” Johnson said. “She’s been consistent in her races. It’s around the second mile when she starts to take off and can hang on to her pace. She trains very well and puts in the miles over the summer.”

The Eagles have missed Marlie Mundt this season because of an injury. Mundt was the second runner on last year’s state runner-up team.

But Swanson said a few runners have stepped up for Nebraska Christian, namely sophomore Isabelle Brumbaugh, a first-year runner who placed fourth in districts last week. That goes with teammates Grace Musgrave and Ava Brumbaugh, who also medaled in the meet.

“This is Isabelle’s first year of high school cross country, so to see her do so well and step into that position has been fun to see,” Swanson said. “Grace has earned a PR in a lot of meets this year, and Ava is doing great as well.”

As for the state meet on Friday, Johnson said it’s going to be very wide open with a number of schools, including Crofton, who nipped the Eagles by two points in last year’s meet, Hemingford, who scored 17 points on the same course at the UNK Invite on Sept. 26 and many more.

“There are about five or six teams that are very competitive,” Johnson said. “Crofton has Jordyn Arens, who has won the last two state races and is a fantastic runner, while Hemingford has a solid team. It’s just going to come down to who has the better race.”

The boys meanwhile are having a season just as strong. The Eagles have placed high in a majority of the meets this year, including finishing second in the UNK Invite.

Jacob Swanson has been leading the boys this season as he has finished near the top in most of the races this season, while Noah Fischer has been the second runner. Johnson said he has been impressed with those runners, as well as seniors Isaac Herman, Riley Schreiber and Tug Burdett.

“Jacob is just getting better and better as the season has been going and the same can be said about Noah,” Johnson said. “The rest of the team is seniors that have had great experience for us over the years. They have been pretty steady for us this year.”

Johnson said he feels North Platte St. Patrick’s is the likely favorite, but it’s anyone’s to win.

“There’s some good teams in the boys as well,” Johnson said. “Again, it’s going to come down to who has the better race. We’ll need to have everyone run their run and step up for us.

“It’s going to be fun to see what happens in both races.”

City schools represented

The city of Grand Island will have a total of 13 athletes, along with two teams, participating in the state meet.

The Northwest boys qualified for the third time in four years in Class B, while Grand Island Central Catholic earned a berth for the first time since 2012 in Class D.

Grand Island’s Ruben Caceres Perez qualified in the Class A boys, while Northwest teammates Olivia Chapman and Peyton Smith earned state berths in the Class B girls.

Northwest’s Caden Keller looks to bring home his third state medal. The Viking senior was fifth in last year’s Class B race, while taking 13th in 2020.

The Class D boys will open the state meet at noon Friday, followed by Class C boys, Class D girls and Class C girls. Awards will take place for the two classes at 2 p.m. Then the Class B boys will begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Class A boys, Class B girls and Class A girls, with awards for the two classes at app. 4:30 p.m.