KEARNEY – Chauncey Watson gave Broken Bow early momentum right away against Battle Creek in the final of the Class C state duals.

During the 113-pound match, the No. 1-rated avenged his only loss of the season as he pinned No. 2 Ayden Wintz in 2:10.

The Indians followed suit by winning the next four matches, three by pin for a 27-6 lead, en route to a 56-15 to claim the Class C state duals title.

It’s the third state duals title for Broken Bow after winning it in 2018 and 2019.

Wintz dominated Watson 14-3 during the 113-pound final at the Ord Invite last week.

This time, the two were in a scoreless first period before Watson turned Wintz to his back and got the pin.

Cash Watson (120), Colton Kelley (132), Tallen Harrold (138), Dakota Baum (152), Zackary Gaffney (160) and Cal Wells (220) all recorded pins for the Indians. Braxon Rynearson (126) and Max Denson (195) posted decisions, while Jack Myers (170) and Connor Wells (182) earned major decisions.

Broken Bow cruised to wins over Logan View 61-9 in the opening round and Fillmore Central 51-25 and had seven wrestlers go 3-0 on the day in Chauncey Watson (113), Cash Watson (120), Baum (152), Myers (170), Connor Wells (182), Denson (195) and Cal Wells (220).

The Indians will compete in the Class C, District 4 meet in Mitchell.

Northwest finishes

fifth in Class BThe Northwest finished 1-2 during the Class B state duals Saturday.

But the win the Vikings got was a big one.

After suffering a 50-24 loss to Bennington to open the tournament, Northwest responded by defeating Hastings 36-29 in the consolation semifinals.

It was the first time in three meetings Northwest had defeated the Tigers this season.

“Not many people gave us a chance to beat Hastings and we were able to do that,” Viking coach Brian Sybrandts said. “We came ready to wrestle against Hastings.”

In a back and forth dual, Northwest won the final two matches to get the win. In fact, the two wins were on pins from Cooper Ewoldt (195) and Owen Payne (220).

Sybrandts said a key was the Vikings stayed off their backs against the Tigers.

“One key thing is we didn’t give up pins. Last two times we wrestled them, they got pins. But today, we got the pins when we needed them, especially from Owen.”

Northwest fell to Waverly 54-18 in the fifth-place match.

Bo Bushhousen (160-170) and Victor Isele (285) each went 3-0 on the day, while Kaleb Keiper (106) went 2-1. Sybrandts said he liked how the Vikings competed at the state duals and feels they are heading in the right direction as they host the Class B, District 3 meet Friday and Saturday.

“I thought our kids wrestled hard today,” Sybrandt said. “I think we’re turning the corner and peaking at the right time.”

Hastings went 0-2 during the tournament. Before the loss to Northwest, the Tigers lost 31-28 to Blair.

Braiden Kort (120), Cameron Brumbaugh (132), Landon Weidner (160) and Zander Lockling went 2-0 for Hastings, while Emmet Kelley (106), Tucker Adams (126), Jaden Meyer (145), Elijah Johnson (152), Logan Clark (170) and Blaine Hamik (285) all finished 1-1.

St. Paul finishes third in Class C

St. Paul went 2-1 during the Class C state duals.

And did it as the No. 8 seed.

The Wildcats opened with a 52-17 win over the top-seeded Wilber-Clatonia. St. Paul then dropped a 51-24 match to Battle Creek in the semifinals.

St. Paul regrouped with a 48-22 win over Fillmore Central in the third-place match.

Alex Meinecke (152) and Bryson Thomsen (160-170) went 3-0, while Christian Lemburg (120), Kaleb Baker (132), Josiah Lopez (138), Owen Sack (145), Zander Markvicka (182), Landyn Rubesh (220) and Quade Peterson (285) all finished 2-1 on the day.

Burwell goes 0-2 in Class D

The Burwell wrestling team finished 0-2 during the Class D state duals.

The Longhorns fell to Sutherland 45-30 and Cambridge 48-29.

Austin Mayfield (138-145), Gauge Degroff (195-220) and Cale Buss (285) were the only wrestlers to go 2-0.