The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team has been peaking the last couple of weeks.

The Crusaders finished tied for third during a tough Centennial Conference Meet in Columbus, while capturing the Grand Island Cup just two days later. Their most recent success came when GICC won the Class C, District 4 Meet at Indianhead Golf Club on May 16.

Now the Crusaders hope that success continues as they will compete in the state golf meet. The Class C state meet starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

GICC coach Craig Rupp is taking a young squad that includes two sophomores and a freshmen but feels the Crusaders have been playing well the last few weeks.

"We feel really good about how we have been playing," GICC coach Craig Rupp said. "They have gradually improved on every meet. We have reached all of our goals, and one of those was winning districts, and now we have the state meet. I think we’re ready to go."

The Crusaders have two seniors in Bowdie Fox and Jacob Stegman, along with sophomore Kyle Kelly and Joseph Messere and freshman Jack Alberts.

Rupp said one of the biggest keys for GICC the past few weeks is staying away from big numbers.

"We’ve been trying to concentrating on staying away from that," Rupp said. "If we can do that this week, that will eliminate some big scores at the end of the meet. We’re trying to make it a simple game."

Fox is the lone returning state medalist for the Crusaders. He finished sixth with a 158 two-day score at last year's state meet. Rupp said Fox should have a good state meet and added that he has been a great leader to the Crusaders.

"He’s been steady all year, and I think he’ll have a great state meet," Rupp said. "He’s been a great team leader for us. He’s taken the team on his shoulders and helps people. His leadership has really rubbed off on the other kids and they want to do the exact same thing. They see his success and they want to have that.

"But the others have just gotten better over the year and shown so much improvement over the course of the year."

While Rupp said Kearney Catholic is probably the favorite, he feels there are other teams that could be in the mix when the tournament is done like Lincoln Christian and a few other schools.

But Rupp said all he wants the Crusaders to go out and be relaxed during the state meet.

"We’ll need to handle our nerves. It is state, so there will be nerves, but the kids just need to go out and have fun," Rupp said."We need to stay away from the big numbers and keep the ball in the fairway. If we do that, that should help produce some low numbers."

St. Paul also qualified as a team as Sam Wells was the C-4 district champion after firing a 73 at the C-4 meet.

Doniphan-Trumbull’s Hayden Dzingle, Central City’s Ayden Zikmund and Ord’s Rowe Lilienthal are the individual state qualifiers.

Class A

Prestin Vilai is the lone qualifier for the Grand Island Senior High boys team.

The Islander junior will compete at the Norfolk Country Club Tuesday and Wednesday.

He will tee off at 10 a.m.

Class D

There will be a team and an individual representing the area in the Class D meet at the Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.

Burwell qualified as a team, while Ravenna’s Gavin Reisbeck is the individual qualifier.

The meet gets under way at 9 a.m. Tuesday.