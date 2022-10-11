State golf roundup: Grand Island Senior High's Kenkel finishes fifth in Class A; Northwest brings home two medalists in Class B

NORFOLK — Hailey Kenkel finished her career as one of the top five golfers in Class A.

The Grand Island Senior High senior finished with a 158 two-day total after the second day of the Class A girls state meet at the Norfolk Country Club.

That allowed her to finish tied for fifth with a 158 in the final standings.

“There is a lot of emotions knowing that I went out with a bang,” Kenkel said. “I think the reality will set tomorrow when I won’t be going to practice. (Getting a medal) is just pure joy with a lot of excitement.”

After finishing with a 78 after the first day, Kenkel finished with an 80 to finish her total. She said she wasn’t pleased with that but still will take it.

“There was a lot more wind today,” she said. “I had a rough front nine where I had six bogeys. I did make some mental mistakes during the day as I couldn’t get putts to fall, but I’ll take what I got.”

Grand Island’s Alya Strong finished with a 195 two-day total.

Class B

GERING — For the first time since 2014, the Northwest girls golf team brought home a state medalist.

Not only that. The Vikings brought home two state medalists from the Class B meet at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Northwest seniors Taylor Mazour and Olivia Ottman capped their careers with state medals. Mazour finished 10th with a 170 two-day total, while Ottman was tied for 13th with a 175.

That allowed the Vikings to finish sixth with an 802.

Mazour was not in the top 15 after the first day as she finished with an 88 but came back with an 82 second-day score. Ottman finished with an 84 after the first day but struggled with a 91 on the second day. That was just enough to finish with a medal.

“I can’t be happier for those two kids,” NW coach Alex Hull said. “They have put in so much work and it paid off for them. Both had to grind to get medals. I’m glad to see they pushed through and finish with medals.

“They have been two of the better players we’ve had in a while and have done a lot for the program. They have been great leaders. They are very deserving.”

Amber Mahlbach came in with a 101, while Madison Mendoza fired a 127 and Callie Collins finished with a 130 to round out the Viking scores.