State Golf Roundup: Grand Island Senior High's Kenkel sitting in fourth in Class A meet; Broken Bow leads Class C after day 1.

NORFOLK — Hailey Kenkel put herself in good position to get a medal from the Class A state golf meet.

The Grand Island Senior High senior fired a 78 after the first day at the state meet Monday at the Kearney Country Club.

That has her sitting in fourth place.

Kenkel said she’ll gladly take a 78 after the first day.

“It was a good start to the week,” Kenkel said. “I put myself in really good position to finish well.”

Kenkel didn’t get off to the kind of start she wanted on the front nine. She had five bogeys but still had a 41.

After that, she had only one bad hole, which was a double bogey on the 12th hole. She was consistent the rest of the way she had a birdie on the 15th hole.

She said nerves played a part early on.

“I expected there to be nerves. I did catch an unlucky break at the start as I got stuck behind a tree and had to punch out from there,” Kenkel said. “And I missed a few putts later on that I shouldn’t have. But coming back from that was pretty nice, especially on the back nine.

“The front nine is definitely harder than the back and there were better scoring opportunities. I had to take advantage of that and I felt like I did, even though I made some mistakes.”

She said in order to stay in position for a medal, one thing needs to get better.

“I’ll have to improve on my short game. I missed some putts that I shouldn’t have, even though I felt I hit the ball very well,” Kenkel said.

Islander teammate Ayla Strong finished the first day with a 103.

Class C

COLUMBUS — Broken Bow had no problem getting its quest for a three-peat started.

The Indians have two golfers in the top 10 to help finish the first day with a 348 after Monday’s action at the Elks Country Club.

Minden is 16 strokes behind after coming in with a 364.

Camryn Johnson leads the way as she is sitting in second with a 79, while Molly Custer is tied for seventh with an 85. Taylor Schaaf is tied for 17th with a 90.

Lainey Palmer came in with a 94, while Skyler Benjamin finished with a 97.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Julia Messere is sitting in 10th after coming in with an 86.

Adams Central teammates Peyton Hartman and Sydney O’Dey are also in medal contention. Hartman is tied for 11th with an 87, while O’Dey is tied for 13th with an 88. That has the Patriots sitting tied for fourth with a 381.

Class B

GERING — The Northwest girls golf is sitting in sixth place after the first day of the Class B state golf meet.

The Vikings fired a 400 after Monday’s action at the At Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Olivia Ottman leads the way for Northwest after firing an 84. That has the Viking senior sitting tied for 12th.

Taylor Mazour is one stroke behind for a medal as she came in with an 88.

Amber Muhlbach came in with a 101, while Madison Mendoza and Callie Collins both finished with a 67 for the Vikings.