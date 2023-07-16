Class C

PWG outlasts DCB in 8 innings

IMPERIAL - Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally and defeat Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus during the Class C juniors tournament.

DCB rallied back from a 8-2 deficit in the top of the seventh inning with a six-run frame. They took a 9-8 lead in the top of the eighth before PWG’s rally in the bottom of the inning.

Zaden Wolf led PWG by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a double, while Gaitlin Reimers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double.

Jack Hadenfeldt was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a double to lead the DCB offense, while Barrett Fries was 2 for 5 with a RBI.

PWG advances to take on Malcolm in the winner’s bracket at 7 p.m., while DCB drops into an elimination game with Valentine at 1 p.m. Both game will be played on Monday.

PWG 10, DCB 9, 8 inn.

DCB 020 000 61-9 10 4

PWG 200 141 02-10 7 1

WP-Wagner. LP-Fries. 2B-DCB:Hadenfeldt, Gorecki. PWG: Wood, Reimers, Wolf.

Class B

Central City eliminated by Holdrege

ALLIANCE - Central City saw its season come to an end in the Class B juniors tournament Sunday.

Holdrege scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Central City also committed five errors in the contest.

Colter Lueders led the Central City offense by going 2 for 4 with a double and a RBI.

Holdrege 4, Central City 3

Central City 001 020 0-3 8 5

Holdrege 011 011 X-4 4 3

WP-Hartzog. LP-Morner. 2B-CC: Lueders. H: Bergstrom.