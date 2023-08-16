The Grand Island Senior High cross country teams were close in getting both the boys and the girls to the state meet.

During the Class A, District 1 meet in Lincoln, the Islander girls finished fourth while the boys took fifth.

Grand Island coach Megan Roach said she would love to see the two teams qualify to the state cross country meet in Kearney in October.

“That’s the goal for them both, after coming close on both sides last year,” Roach said.

The boys return Ruben Caceres, who was a state qualifier last year. He also qualified to the state track meet in the 3,200, as did teammate Kaden Boltz.

Roach said she’s looking forward to watching both those runners this year.

“Both those kids had great seasons for us last year,” Roach said. “I think Ruben can follow up with what he did last year in cross country and track and Kaden had a great track season as well and he had a great summer for us. He’s coming on really strong. I’m excited for their seasons.”

The Islanders also return Ashon Willey, Brady Hartford, Jorge Carpio and Trajon Geiser.

Roach said she’s excited to see what the boys can do this year.

“I really am, especially after the season they had last year,” Roach said. “We’ve got the talent to do well. It’s just getting them all to come together. They are great athletes and great kids. It’s getting them to realize that this is a team sport as well and if we can come together, we can get things done.”

The girls bring back five seniors for this season.

Annika Staab, Annaka Schlachter, Jocelyn Morris, Lauren Brown and Amber Gomez are those seniors.

Roach said they have been great leaders for Grand Island. But she hopes to get them to the state meet as they finished fourth by 14 points in districts last year.

“They got some experience and I hope it’s their year to get to the state meet,” Roach said. “They are a great group to work with and we would love to get them to the state meet.”

But Roach said there is some young talent for the Islanders. Katie Johnsen is a sophomore that qualified in the 3,200 at the state track meet last year. Roach has been impressed with Lizzie Stoppkotte and a few freshmen as well.

“Katie had a great freshmen season last year in both cross country and track. I look for that to carry over into this year,” Roach said. “Lizzie came along real nicely in track and I think she’ll help us out and it’s always fun to see what the freshmen can do.

“We just need to stay consistent and committed. They are such great teammates to each other.”

The Islanders will compete in the Northwest Invite Friday, Aug. 25 at the Vets Complex.