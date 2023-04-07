State boys soccer scores
Bellevue East 2, Omaha North 1
Bellevue West 6, Omaha Northwest 2
Millard North 2, Elkhorn South 1 (OT)
Millard West 1, Omaha Benson 0
Norfolk 2, Lincoln North Star 1
Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Westview 1
Omaha Westside 1, Millard South 0
Papillion-LaVista 1, Omaha Central 0
Papillion-LaVista South 4, Omaha South 1
State girls soccer scores
Bellevue East 1, Omaha Burke 0
Bellevue West 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Blair 10, Lincoln Northwest 0
Elkhorn 1, Nebraska City 0
Gretna 6, Millard South 0
Kearney 2, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0
Millard North 2, Papillion-LaVista South 1
Omaha Westside 2, Millard West 0
Papillion-LaVista 3, Omaha Central 0