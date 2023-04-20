Area boys soccer scores
Lexington 3, Aurora 0
State boys soccer scores
Bennington 7, Blair 1
Elkhorn 4, Madison 0
Elkhorn North 5, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2
Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus Lakeview 1
Lincoln High 3, Fremont 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln East 0
Millard West 2, Bellevue West 0
Norfolk 4, Lincoln Pius X 2 (OT)
Omaha Bryan 2, Omaha Westside 1 (SO)
Ralston 5, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Schuyler 5, Scotus Central Catholic 3 (OT
Area girls soccer scores
Elkhorn 2, Hastings 1
Lexington 1, Aurora 0
State girls soccer scores
Beatrice 2, Lincoln Northwest 0
Bellevue West 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Bennington 3, Blair 2
Gretna 5, Elkhorn South 0
Kearney Catholic 5, Columbus Lakeview 1
Omaha Burke 3, Omaha Westview 2
Omaha Duchesne Academy 10, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Ralston 0
Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 0
Scotus Central Catholic 9, Schuyler 1