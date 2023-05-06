State girls soccer scores
Bennington 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Elkhorn North 7, Kearney Catholic 0
Norris 10, Lexington 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 5, Elkhorn 0
Omaha Mercy 5, Omaha Concordia 2
Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Scotus Central Catholic 4, Conestoga 0
State boys soccer scores
Bennington 8, The Platte 0
Conestoga 3, Norris 2
Elkhorn North 2, Ralston 0
Lexington 4, Waverly 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Schuyler 3, Scottsbluff 1
Scotus Central Catholic 2, Hastings 0
South Sioux City 1, Crete 0