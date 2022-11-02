STATE VOLLEYBALL: Northwest falls to Elkhorn North in opening round

LINCOLN — The Northwest volleyball team had its moments against top-ranked Elkhorn North during the state volleyball tournament.

But the Wolves showed why they are the team to beat in Class B.

Elkhorn North had 39 kills in powering past the No. 9 Vikings 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Purdue commit Grace Heaney, a rightside player, led a balanced Wolves attack with 14 kills, while younger sister Shay Heaney added 10 and Ava Spies added nine.

“We really had a hard time slowing down their hitters,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “They have great players who very sound. They are a very good team.”

Elkhorn North coach Jenny Gragert said it’s important for the Wolves to have that balance.

“Grace leads the team in kills and she does a nice job of taking care of the ball, but we put a lot of importance in being balanced all the way around,” she said. “We wanted to get our middles involved, and I thought we did a great job in doing that.”

The Wolves took it to the Vikings in the opening set, jumping out to a 14-1 lead and were never threatened from there.

“We just needed to hit the reset button after the first set, but I thought the kids came out and played much better after that,” Harders said.

That Northwest did. The Vikings kept plays alive and extended rallies in the second set, which caused the Wolves to make a number of errors.

A 5-0 Northwest run turned a 14-10 deficit into a 15-14 lead, where the Wolves made three of their 10 hitting errors in the set during the run.

But Elkhorn North went to the Heaney sisters time and time again. They had 11 of the Wolves’ kills in the second set. Grace’s final kill gave them a 22-19 lead.

A Keyara Caspar ace serve brought the Vikings back to within 22-21, but two straight Northwest errors, and a Shay Heaney kill gave the Wolves a 2-0 lead.

Gragert said Elkhorn North did a nice job of responding after the errors.

“We started to make a few more errors, but that’s OK because we need to learn how to work through that, especially at state,” Gragert said. “We just stayed the course and came out on top of that.

“But give credit to Northwest, they made a lot of plays on defense that kept plays alive.”

Northwest stayed close for the early part of the third set in trailing 8-7. But later in the set, Grace Heaney had three straight kills during a 5-0 run to give the Wolves a 20-12 lead and never looked back.

“The last two sets were much better to watch. We were passing better and getting kills and blocks,” Harders said. “We did a great job extending plays, which did lead to a lot of their errors. We did force them out of system a few times. We tried to stay discipline and being in position on defense to get some digs.”

Taylor Jakubowski led the Vikings with seven kills, while Chloe Mader chipped in six and Makayla Rhoads had five kills. Caspar had 13 assists, while Macie Middleton added 10. Hannah Fletcher led the defense with 11 digs.

The Vikings lose eight seniors off this year’s team. Harders said those seniors did a lot for the Vikings this season and was glad to see Northwest was able to end its season at the state tournament and to keep its ongoing state record of 22 straight-trip going for another season.

“We had eight seniors that were on the court for us every day, pushing us to get better,” Harders said. “They have done a lot of stuff outside of the court as well. They were a fun group and they will certainly be missed. There will be a lot of holes to fill that is for sure, but I’m sure the younger kids will work hard to get back into this position.

“I think the girls want to enjoy the fact that they did it and say that we made it back to state for the 22nd year in a row. That is amazing because it gets tougher and tougher every year. The girls should be proud of what they did.”

Elkhorn North 3, Northwest 0

Northwest (21-15); 12; 21; 17

Elkhorn North (31-4); 25; 25; 25

NORTHWEST (Kills-aces-blocks) — Hannah Fletcher 0-1-0, Brooklyn Beck 0-0-0, Keyara Caspar 0-1-0, Maci Langford 0-0-0, Whitney Loman 1-0-0, Macie Middleton 0-0-0, Haylee Brandt 0-0-0, Taylor Jakubowski 7-2-0, Makayla Rhoads 5-1-0, Chloe Mader 6-0-0, Mikyna Stoppkotte 4-0-0, Avery Kershaw 1-0-0.

ELKHORN NORTH (Kills-aces-blocks) — Reese Booth 0-2-0, Kailey Hrbek 5-1-4, Grace Heaney 14-0-0, Shay Heaney 10-1-2, Haylee Wolf 0-0-0, Morgan Going 1-0-0, Ava Spies 9-2-1, Finley Gragert 0-0-0.

SET ASSISTS – NW: Caspar 13, Middleton 10, Fletcher 1. EN: Booth 31, Wolf 4, Hrbek 1.