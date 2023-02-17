OMAHA – Central City’s Tristan Burbach was wrestling two opponents during his 132-pound semifinal match.

The top-rated junior was competing against No. 3 Iverson Mejia of Wilber-Clatonia. But he also was battling a nose injury that just wouldn’t stop.

But Burbach was able to overcome both as he earned a second-state finals appearance after defeating Mejia 3-2 Friday at the CHI Health and Sports Center.

Burbach said he was getting upset that his nose wouldn’t stop bleeding. He had to take a lot of bloodtime stops during the match.

“It was getting tiresome because I felt that bloodtime was giving him time to recover,” Burbach said. “I was just getting mad because I felt like I could have stuck him. But I got it done”

Burbach scored an escape early in the second period before Mejia took him down with 1:16 left. But Burbach was able to score a reversal.

Mejia’s knee hit Burbach’s nose during the reversal, and that’s when it started bleeding.

“I felt it start to bleed right away,” Burbach said.

Mejia chose the neutral position in the third period. But Burbach didn’t allow the blood stoppages to affect him as Mejia never could get a takedown on him in the final moments.

Burbach lost in the Class C finals last year but gets a shot at a state title against Broken Bow’s Colten Kelly, who defeated St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker 8-3 in the other semifinal.

“Getting back there has been my goal all season long,” Burbach said. “I just have one more to go.”

Kelly is one of three finalists for Broken Bow, who lead the Class C standings with 98 points, 15 ahead of Bishop Neumann.

Brothers Connor and Cal Wells won their matches. Connor earned a 5-4 win over Fillmore Central’s Jackson in the 182-pound semifinal, while Cal earned a 5-2 victory over Boone Central’s Hank Hudson.

Connor takes on Yutan’s Derek Wacker, while Cal battles Chase County’s Jaret Peterson.

Other area finalists include:

Hastings’ teammates Braiden Kort and Landon Weidner both won their semifinals matches. Braiden Kort will make his fourth-straight finals appearance after pinning Blair’s Luke Frost in 4:47. He looks for his first state title as he takes on Scottsbluff’s Chance Houser in the Class B 120-pound title championship. Weidner earned a 5-0 win over Blair’s Yoan Camejo. He looks for a second title as he battles Omaha Skutt’s Riley Johnson in the 160-pound title match.

Ord’s Ryan Gabriel earned a finals appearance after defeating Mitchell’s Cael Peters 7-3 and will try to get another title by taking on Bishop Neumann’s Trent Moudry in the Class C 195 pound final.

Fullerton’s Brett Bridger pinned Banner County’s Wyatt Reichenberg in the Class D 182-pound semifinal and takes on on Howell-Dodge’s Jestin Beyer in the final.

Ravenna’s Thomas Psota earned a finals berth in the Class D, 285-pound final after a 6-0 win over Perkins County’s Juan Perez. The No. 2-rated Psota takes on No. 1-rated Isaac Welch of Mullen.

Aurora’s Jack Allen will wrestle in the Class B, 285-pound final after defeating Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood 4-1. The top-ranked Huskie takes on No. Victor Isele