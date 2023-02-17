OMAHA – Ben Alberts faced a tense moment during his Class C, 160-pound semifinal.

The Grand Island Central Catholic senior was put on his back near the end of his match with Central City’s Bryce Kunz.

But the top-ranked Crusader fought off back and got the job done in overtime during a 10-8 win over Kunz during Friday’s action at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

“That was very scary right there,” Alberts said. “I needed to keep the action going, and I didn’t wrestle to my full potential there in the end. You can’t do that, especially down here. I’m relieved that it’s over.”

Alberts had an 8-3 lead on Kunz in the third period. Kunz threw him to his back and almost got the pin. Alberts fought off and got the match to go into overtime.

Alberts scored the winning takedown with seven seconds left of overtime.

“I just knew I had to push the pace. I went in on a double, and it worked,” Alberts said.

Kunz trailed North Bend Central’s Jake Hunke 11-4 in the quarterfinals but threw Hunke to his back and got the pin at the end.

“We know Kunz is capable of that, especially with what he did last night,” GICC coach Zach Schroder said. “He put Ben in a bad situation and took advantage of it. Ben is just so smart that he was able to fight off his back.”

Alberts is making his second-consecutive state final appearance. He was pinned in last year’s final. Alberts is looking to become GICC’s first state champion since 1995 when Grant Pfeifer won a title.

He will take on No. 3-ranked Cy Peterson of Syracuse.

“I’m hoping to bring back a state championship back to my school after not having one in a while,” Alberts said. “I’m just glad I can represent my school and show all the hard work has paid off.

“I’ll have to wrestle the whole six minutes and if it goes into overtime, wrestle those extra minutes. I’ll have to wrestle a great match the whole time.”

Schroder said he knows Alberts will be ready to go Saturday afternoon.

“It’s not done,” he said. “He’s made it a goal to become a state champion. Whatever happens tomorrow, I’ll be happy but I’ll definitely be happy for him if he can get it done tomorrow.”

Isele goes overtime for finals berth

Victor Isele also had to go to overtime during his Class B 285-pound semifinal match.

But the Northwest senior found a way to defeat York’s Kadence Velde for the fourth time this season.

The two wrestlers got into a scramble off of Isele’s shot, and used that to his advantage in scoring the winning take down with 0:36 seconds left for a 3-1 OT win.

The No. 3-rated Isele said he was confident against the No. 5 Veledethat he would get the victory because he’s been involved in a lot of overtime matches, as well as being 3-0 against Velde during the season.

“I was very confident once we got to overtime. I just needed to wrestle smart and wrestle my match,” Isele said. “I know he was watching film on me so I know he was going to be ready for me.” I knew it was going to be another tough match

NW coach Brian Sybrandts agreed with Isele about knowing wrestling Velde for the fourth time was going to be difficult.

“We knew it was going to be a battle especially since that was the fourth time we’ve wrestled him this year,” Sybrandts said. “I’m just so happy for Victor for getting a shot at a state championship.”

Isele will see a familiar opponent in the championship. He will take on top-ranked Jack Allen of Aurora for the fifth time this season.

Isele said he hopes the fifth time will be the charm as he is 0-4 against Allen this year.

“Jack is just so good with his weight which is sometimes at a disadvantage,” Isele said. “I’m going to try and use my speed to my advantage, which could set me up to good shots.

“But I’m blessed to be making a final appearance. I have to thank my coaches, my family and my teammates. I hope I can get the job done. That’s my goal.”

Sybrandts said he feels Allen will be ready but also feels getting a takedown will be key for his Isele’s chances as he has not taken Allen down in the four matches this year.

“I think he’s been focused all week. I think he really wants it but he’s got to find a way to get a takedown on him if he wants a chance,” Sybrandts said. “

Kaleb Keiper was the only Northwest wrestler to survive the consolation rounds and will leave Omaha with a medal. Keiper won three matches after falling in his first match on Thursday.

“That’s not easy to do and I’m so happy for him,” Sybrandts said. “For him to come back like that shows his character.”

GISH’s Hostetler pins way to Class A 195 final

Grand Island Senior High’s Justyce Hostetler made it a goal to make the state finals.

The Class A No. 4-rated 195-pounder accomplished that goal after pinning Papillion-LaVista South’s Cannon O’Connor in 3:13 in the semifinals.

Hostetler said he made it a goal after failing to medal in last year’s state tournament.

“This feels amazing, especially after what happened last year,” he said. “I’m just so excited to get an opportunity for a state championship.”

The Islander junior went to work right away in the opening period. He scored a takedown and two nearfall points for a 4-0 first-period lead. In the second period, he scored a reversal and put O’Connor on his back and got the pin.

“I was just attacking right away. I felt I had a few open shots that I didn’t finish. But at the end, I just hit one of my go-to shots from the open. It worked and I got two points of it. I put in a turk and got some nearfall points in the opening period,” Hostetler said. “That was a great way to end the first period.

“I just felt really confident today.”

GISH coach Joey Morrison said Hostetler kept his emotions in check during the match.

“He came out hot but not over excited. He did a nice job for us,” Morrison said. “He’s just really zeroed things in, wrestled in solid positions and the results are showing.”

Hostetler takes on top-ranked Caeden Olin of Millard South in the final. He said he’s looking forward to the match.

“It’s going to be fun competing in the final tomorrow,” he said. “I can’t wait for it.”

Hostetler’s teammates Alex Dzingle and Zachary Pittman weren’t as fortunate in their semifinal matches.

Dzingle fell to Millard South’s Josiah Aburumuh 14-6 in the 152-pound semifinal, while Pittman was pinned by Lincoln Southeast’s Cooper Johnson in 4:10.

Morrison said he felt those two wrestlers gave good efforts in their matches.

“I actually thought Alex performed his best match in the semifinals than his other two matches, he just ran into a very good opponent,” Morrison said. “Zach put himself in positions to score but just came up short. He was then put in a bad spot in the third period. He just got caught.”

Teammates Critian Cortez (132) and Hudson Oliver (182) were the only Islanders to survive the consolation rounds and will leave Omaha with medals. The two won three matches Friday after losing in their first-round matches on Thursday.

Morrison said he was happy to see those two respond after falling in their first matches of the state tournament.

“Cristian has had a tough senior year but he’s had to stay with it mentally. He loves his teammates, loves Grand Island and he was really fighting for us and for himself,” Morrison said. “And Hudson has really found himself throughout the course of the year. He’s a guy coming back after just missing out on a state medal last year. He’s really had to battle and he’s had a lot of ups and downs. I think they are just peaking at the right time.

“For them to lose right away and then come back and win, win, win like that against great opponents is not common. It just speaks to their character and belief in what we do and what they can do.”