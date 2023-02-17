OMAHA – Miah Kenny made a goal to wrestle Amherst’s Reagan Gallaway for a state championship.

The Northwest junior will get that chance after pinning Pierce’s Isabella Kuehler in 3:06 in the 140-pound semifinal during the girls portion of the state wrestling tournament Friday in Omaha.

The No. 2-rated Kenny will get a third opportunity to wrestle her this season in the final as the No. 1-rated Gallaway has defeated her three times this season.

“This whole year, I wanted to wrestle her in the finals,” she said. “Now, I have one more chance to beat her.”

During her match with Kuehler, Kenny went after it and put her on her back for a 5-0 lead. However, Kuehler scored a reversal on Kenny a short time later and about got her on her back. But it never happened as Kenny led 6-2 after a penalty point in the first period.

Kenny found a way to put Kuehler on her back and get the pin in the second period.

“I’ve wrestled her before, and this was much different than the last time I wrestled her,” Kenny said. “I just needed to go when she was about to put me on my back.”

Now, she gets to take on Gallaway. Kenny said she has confidence going against her. In the second meeting the two wrestled, Kenny put Gallaway on her back before Gallaway pinned her a short time later.

“I think I learned a lot from the last time I wrestled her,” Kenny said. “I just need to go out and do what I can.”

Teammate Emma Harb won two matches in the consolation rounds and will leave Omaha with a medal.

The Grand Island Senior High girls will have a representative in the state finals.

Freshman Brythany Espino pinned Omaha Westside’s Kiersten Geiger in 3:43 in the 235-pound semifinal.

“For a freshman, she’s really been our inspirational leader,” GISH coach Jeff Evans said. “She just loves what she’s doing out there and always has a smile on her face. She always finds a way.”

The No. 2-rated Espino gets a district final rematch with top-rated Melissa De la Torre of South Sioux City. De la Torre pinned Espino in the district final two weeks ago.

Teammates Anyia Roberts and Ali Edwards both lost in their semifinal matchups.

Roberts dropped an 11-4 decision to Papillion-LaVista’s Emma Stice, while Edwards was injured in her match with Fairbury’s Makena Schramm and didn’t finish the match.

That has Grand Island sitting in second with 63 points.

Aurora girls had a state finalist in Kehlanee Bengston. The unranked Huskie junior posted a 7-1 decision No. 2 Kayden Sipp of Adams Central.

It was the first time in three tries that Bengston had beaten Sipp this season.

“I’m just in shock. I can’t believe that just happened,” Bengston said. “She’s pinned in the second period each time I’ve wrestled her.”

Bengston set the tone by scoring two takedowns in the opening period for a 4-1 lead and never looked back.

She will take on top-ranked Regan Rosseter of Omaha Westside.