State wrestling tournament area roundup: St. Paul's Kaleb Baker wins two overtimes to reach semifinals; Aurora and Central City each put three wrestlers in semifinals

OMAHA – Kaleb Baker won two matches the hard way at the state wrestling tournament.
The St. Paul junior, a defending state champion, won a pair of overtime matches to earn a berth into the Class C, 126-pound semifinals during Class C action Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Baker is one of two Wildcat to earn semifinals berths as teammate Quade Peterson also won two matches.
Baker on a takedown on the edge of the mat with 24 seconds left to defeat Superior’s Hayden Neeman 4-2 in overtime in his first match. Then in his quarterfinal match, he was up 7-5 but Battle Creek’s Carter King scored a takedown on him as time expired to send that match into OT, but Baker scored the win with 39 seconds left.
Baker said in an NEwrestle online interview that overtime matches hasn’t been his thing as he dropped four of those matches this year.
“I just needed to keep my mind fresh and battle through them,” Baker said. “I just really couldn’t stop wrestling at that point.”
Baker is in the same position he was last year when he won the state title. He placed fourth in districts, which he did last year, and won a pair of matches, en route to the semifinals. He said he hopes for that same success this year.
“That wasn’t really the plan but I guess that’s how it was meant to be,” Baker said.
Peterson pinned a pair of opponents to reach the semifinals at 285, including sticking No. 6 Daven Whitley of BRLD in 5:01 in the quarters.
Baker takes on No. 2 Tristan Burbach of Central City, while Peterson takes on No. 3 Kazz Hyson of Fairbury.
Derrick Ruzicka (106) and Owen Sack (145) both won first-round matches but lost in their quarterfinal matches. Nick Busse (120) and Ashton Meinecke (170) both lost first-round matches.
Burbach is one three semifinalists for Central City, who is sitting in sixth with 37.5 points in the Class C standings.
Defending champions and No. 1s Drew Garfield (113) and Cole Kunz (120) easily won their quarterfinal matches. Garfield earned a 15-0 technical fall over South Central’s Rowan Jarosik, while Kunz pinned Syracuse’s Jace Goebel in 5:09.
Burbach earned a 3-2 win over Lincoln Lutheran’s Grant Wells.
Garfield takes on No. 6 Ayden Wintz of Battle Creek, while Kunz battles No. 3 Jose Escandon of Gibbon.
Dalton Lovejoy (106) and Jaramie Elton (182) lost in the quarterfinals, while Brandon Fye (132) and Bryce Sutton (160) all lost in the first round.
Ord’s Ryan Gabriel earned a spot in the 182 semifinals. The top-rated 195-pounder posted a 6-1 victory over Aquinas’ Paul Buresh. He takes on No. 2 Hunter Oborny of Milford.
Teammates Trey Warner (220) and Bridger Rice (285) both lost quarterfinal matches, while Hayden Kluthe (138), Brendan Boyce (145), Hunter Meyer (170) and Sam Boettcher (182) all feel in their first round matches.
Wood River teammates Riley Waddington (138) and Dylan Ancheta (152), Centura’s Ayden Berney (132) and Arcadia-Loup City’s Chase Steib (170) all fell in their quarterfinal matches.
Wood River’s Johnny Matias Trejo (106) and Tommy Leetch (285) lost their opening round matches.
Class B
Aurora put three wrestlers into the Class B semifinals of their weight classes.
Brekyn Papineau (No. 4 at 182), Mack Owens (No. 2 at 195) and Aaron Jividen (No. 2 at 285) to put the Huskies in ninth with 27 points.
Jividen scored a 3-2 win in the ultimate tiebreaker over No. 3 Sawyer Bumgarner of Broken Bow. Jividen scored an escape with 15 seconds left of the final overtime. Jividen improved to 42-0 after the win.
Papineau posted a 7-2 win over Scottsbluff’s Josiah Mobley, while Owens scored a 10-2 major decision over Hastings’ Oaklyn Smith.
Papineau takes on No. 1 Jacob Awiszus of Gering in the 182 semis, while Owens battles No. 3 Wyatt Fanning of Waverly at 195 and Jividen has a matchup with No. 4 Kadence Velda of York.
Karsten Hohm (106), Jack Spiehs (113), Colin Kennedy (120) and Britton Kemling (160) all fell in the opening round matches for the Huskies.
Hastings had quite a day in putting six wrestlers into Friday night semifinals. That has the No. 2-rated Tigers sitting in second with 58 points, just 5.5 behind No. 1 Bennington.
Cameron Brumbaugh (No. 4 at 106), Hunter Anderson (No. 3 at 113), Braiden Kort (No. 1 at 126), Elijah Johnson (No. 6 at 138), Landon Weidner (No. 1 at 152) and Jett Samuelson (No. 1 at 160) will represent the Tigers in the semifinals.
Brumbaugh earned a earned 1-0 win over Broken Bow’s Chauncey Watson, while Anderson earned an 18-2 technical fall over Broken Bow’s Wilson Cucul-tzin. Kort posted a 6-3 victory over Ashland-Greenwood’s Austyn Cote and Johnson earned a 10-5 win over Chadron’s Davin Serres. Weidner and Samuelson both stayed undefeated as Weidner scored a 6-2 decision over Platteview’s Elliott Steinhoff and Samuelson earned a 3-1 overtime win over McCook’s Alex Anthony.
Brumbaugh takes on No. 3 Cayden Coyle of Bennington, while Anderson has top-ranked and two-time champion Kael Lauridsen, also of Bennington. Kort takes on No. 3 Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun, Johnson battles No. 2 AJ Parrish of Bennington, Weidner takes on Ralston’s Caden Corcoan and Samuelson has Ashton Schafer of Boone Central in their semifinal matches.
Along with Smith, Tucker Adams also lost his quarterfinal match, while Blake Kile (145) dropped his opening round match.
Cyrus Wells (No. 4 at 132) and Max Denson (No. 5 at 195) will represent Broken Bow in the semifinals, as the Indians sit in fifth with 37.5 points.
Wells earned a hard-fought 6-4 overtime win over No. 5 Brock Bolling of Pierce, while Denson pinned Boys Town’s Tyler Weeda.
Wells takes on unranked Orrin Kuehn of Minden, while Denson battles No. 2 Deegan Nelson of Beatrice.
Along with Watson, Cucultzin and Bumgarner, Conner Wells (138), Cal Wells (195) and Keifer Anderson (220) lost their quarterfinal matches, while Jack Myers lost in his first-round match.
Adams Central had Kayleb Saurer (145) and Tyler Pavelka (285) fall in the quarters, while teammate Justin Barbee lost in the first round.
Class D
There will be an area semifinal matchup at 285 pounds in Class D.
Unranked Jordy Baland of Doniphan-Trumbull will meet No. 2 Thomas Psota of Ravenna after upsetting No. 4 Logan Mueller of Summerland.
Baland broke a 1-all in the third period on a penalty point, then scored a takedown with 47 seconds left to get the win.
Posta earned his semifinal berth after scoring a takedown with one second left of the match over No. 5 Ashton Meyer of Perkins County.
Burwell’s Kolby Larson, No. 2 at 182, also earn outlasted North Platte St. Patrick’s Justin Schroll 5-4 in the ultimate tiebreaker.
Larson rode Schroll out in the final 0:30 seconds to get the win.
Palmer’s Gunner Reimers, a returning state champion and No. 1 at 220, cruised into the semifinals after pinning Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Dax Dax Doernemann in 2:21.
Larson takes on unranked Sean Duffy of Kenesaw at 182, while Reimers battles No. 3 Kayden Stubbs of Maxwell.
Burwell’s Alex Gideon (195) and Cale Buss (220), along with Riverside’s Ted Hemmingside (126), Central Valley’s Kyle Oakley (138) and Fullerton’s Brett Bridger (182) all lost in their quarterfinal matches.
Area wrestlers that fell in the opening round included Burwell teammates Austin Mayfield (138), Cody Mayfield (145) and Hagen Hodges (182), Ravenna teammates Grady Rasmussen (120), Carter Jasnoch (132), Hunter Douglas (160), Samuel King (170) and Owen Woodward, Nebraska Christian’s Daniel Musgrove (138) and Zach Huenefeld (145), Central Valley’s Dierks Nekoliczak (113), Doniphan-Trumbull’s Zachary Burkey (113) and Riverside’s Trevor Carraher (120).