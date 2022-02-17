State wrestling tournament area roundup: St. Paul's Kaleb Baker wins two overtimes to reach semifinals; Aurora and Central City each put three wrestlers in semifinals

OMAHA – Kaleb Baker won two matches the hard way at the state wrestling tournament.

The St. Paul junior, a defending state champion, won a pair of overtime matches to earn a berth into the Class C, 126-pound semifinals during Class C action Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Baker is one of two Wildcat to earn semifinals berths as teammate Quade Peterson also won two matches.

Baker on a takedown on the edge of the mat with 24 seconds left to defeat Superior’s Hayden Neeman 4-2 in overtime in his first match. Then in his quarterfinal match, he was up 7-5 but Battle Creek’s Carter King scored a takedown on him as time expired to send that match into OT, but Baker scored the win with 39 seconds left.

Baker said in an NEwrestle online interview that overtime matches hasn’t been his thing as he dropped four of those matches this year.

“I just needed to keep my mind fresh and battle through them,” Baker said. “I just really couldn’t stop wrestling at that point.”