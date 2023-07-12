In Home Federal’s last regular season game, something that’s haunted them at times throughout the season came back to bite them again: leaving runners on base in scoring opportunities.

“That’s one thing that’s been a struggle for us,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “A couple of times, we had the bases loaded with less than two outs and failed to score. When you do that, that’s always going to come back to hurt you, missing out on those opportunities.”

The game was a late addition to the schedule and with the area tournament starting Friday, the Grand Island seniors used seven pitchers in the nine-inning game to avoid having any pitchers ineligible due to pitch count for the tournament. Yet, it was the 16 runners they left stranded that hurt them in their 11-8 loss to Waverly Empire Netting and Fence on Wednesday night at Ryder Park.

“Proud of our effort,” Wells said. “We didn’t want to burn anybody with the area tournament coming up here. We competed well but just a couple of innings where we didn’t end the damage.”

Home Federal came out of the gates and took a 1-0 lead in the first, scoring Sam Dinkelman on an Eli Arends RBI fielder’s choice. However, after a scoreless second, Waverly put up three in the third and two in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.

On the other side of the fourth, Home Federal answered with their second run of the game, as Riley Plummer scored on a wild pitch. Grand Island cut it to a 5-3 lead in the fifth, with Ethan Coslor scoring on a Dinkelman double to center field.

After a scoreless sixth and seventh, Waverly extended their lead to 8-3 on three hits and one error in the eighth. Home Federal cut the deficit to 8-4 with Arends coming home on a Tyler Douglass walk as the bases were loaded.

Waverly repeated their success in the ninth, adding their final three runs.

However, Home Federal made it interesting late. With two outs on the board, Grand Island scored four in the inning to double their scoring output and make it the final score. Dyllan Hinrichs crossed home plate on an Arends double, Jack Steenson scored on a Zenon Sack single to left field and Douglass cracked a 2-RBI single to bring home Arends and Sack.

In that inning, Home Federal had four hits. Wells said it’s something they might be able to build on going forward.

“That’s all it is right there, confidence at the plate,” he said. “Hitting is contagious and when the guys before you get a couple of hits, you feel like you’re going to get one too. That’s how baseball works. Sometimes, the hits come in bunches and sometimes they don’t. Just have to stick to our approach and stick to our process and manufacture runs the best we can.”

Dinkelman, Sack and Zachary Mader each had two hits in the game to lead the team. Cedric Sullivan was credited with the loss, throwing two strikeouts and zero walks in the first two innings as Home Federal’s starting pitcher.

Home Federal (19-14-1) will play Scottsbluff in the A-7 area tournament at 7 p.m. at Ryder Park on Friday. They played Scottsbluff once this season on June 18, winning 15-0. Home Federal is the number two-seed in the tournament, with Hastings Five Points Bank earning the number one seed.

“It’s going to be a competitive tournament,” Wells said. “We did play Scottsbluff a couple of weeks ago. Don’t know much about them, but we’ll have to come ready to play and do the little things and do everything right in order to start 1-0 in the area tournament.”

Waverly 11, Grand Island Home Federal 8

WAV; 003; 200; 033—11; 15; 2

HF; 100; 110; 014—8; 11; 3

WP—Van Cleave. LP—Sullivan. 2B—HF: Arends, Dinkelman. 2B—WAV: Oelke, Sampson. 3B—HF: Mader.