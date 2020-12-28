Strong starts helps Islanders defeat Lincoln High

Grand Island Senior High didn’t start like a team that hadn’t had a full-fledged practice in 18 days on Monday.

The Islanders put up 22 points in the first quarter in their east gym to open up Heartland Athletic Conference tournament play with a 71-44 victory over Lincoln High.

In addition to the statewide five-day holiday moratorium, Grand Island also had an extended break after COVID-19 struck the team.

To compensate for that, the Islanders had an extending walk-through Monday morning.

“We spent longer than we usually do in a pregame,” coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We kind of had more of a practice environment this morning trying to knock off the rust, and we were awfully rusty. We’re coming off the moratorium but we’re coming off an extended break, too.

“We needed more of a high-energy opportunity this morning and knowing that we were probably not going to play (Tuesday) gave us a chance to do that.”

It paid off. Grand Island (4-1) jumped out to leads of 9-2, 13-4 and 22-7 in the opening quarter. Isaac Traudt scored nine of his 25 points, then scored the first five of the second to key an 8-0 run and extend the lead to 30-10.