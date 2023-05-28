Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

U-Save falls to Ogallala in final game of tourney

HASTINGS – The U-Save Pharmacy dropped its final game of the GI/Hastings Tournament Sunday in Hastings.

Ogallala rallied with a six-run seventh to post a 9-8 win over the Grand Island senior Sunday at Duncan Field.

U-Save had seven hits but committed three errors. Eli Ford led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

U-Save 004 220-8 7 3

Ogallala 120 006-9 9 2

WP- Shaw. LP-Gydesen. 2B-USP: Williams. OGA: Shaw. 3B-OGA: Rezac.

Five Points tops North Platte, 10-2ELKHORN — Grand Island Five Points salvaged a win in the final game of the Elkhorn South Tournament Sunday, defeating North Platte First National Bank 10-2 in a five-inning game at Elkhorn North High School.

Trey Norgaard earned the win with a strong relief performance for Five Points (3-3). The right-hander tossed the final four innings, striking out two and allowing one hit and no runs.

Offensively, Camden Walker (1 for 2 with four RBIs, including a three-run double) and Gavin Haubold (1 for 3 with two RBIs) paced the Grand Island juniors. Ian Arends added a RBI hit and

Trent Verplank had a base hit for Five Points, which finished the tournament 1-3.

First National 200 00—2 4 2

Five Points (3-3) 002 17—10 4 2

W—Norgaard. L—Freeze. 2B—First National, Jones; Five Points, Walker.