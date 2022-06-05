Sunday Legion Baseball Roundup

Payne, Sullivan help Five Points Bank win final game at Kearney

KEARNEY — Owen Payne and Cedric Sullivan helped the Five Points Bank defeat Fort Morgan 9-0 in five innings during the final game of the Kearney Invite.

Payne got the win in delivering a three-hit shut out with six strikeouts for the Grand Island juniors.

Sullivan led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Jack Steenson was also 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

In all, Five Points Bank had eight hits in the contest. Its big inning came in the fourth inning in scoring seven runs.

Grand Island will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Post 52.

Fort Morgan 000 00—0 3 2

Five Points Bank 020 7X—9 8 0

WP—Payne. LP—Keller. 3B—FPB: Sullivan, Steenson. HR—Sullivan.