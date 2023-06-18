Home Federal cruises past Scottsbluff
KEARNEY — Home Federal had no problems with Scottsbluff.
The Grand Island seniors got out to an early lead and never let up in a 15-0 four-inning win Sunday at Memorial Field in Kearney.
Home Federal scored five runs in each of the first, second and fourth innings.
Zenon Sack led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Cedric Sullivan was 1 for 2 with three RBIs.
Broxton Barrientos earned the win by giving up only two hits and had six strikeouts.
Scottsbluff; 000; 0—0; 2; 2
Home Federal; 550; 5—15; 12; 0
WP—Barrientos. LP—Meyer. 2B—HF: Dinkelman, Hinrichs.
Dinsdale falls in final game at Wahoo
WAHOO — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team dropped its final game of the Wahoo Tournament.
The Grand Island juniors fell to HM Post 626 12-2 in five innings Sunday.
Carson Rust was 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the loss. Nomar Quezada gave up five hits but did have six strikeouts.
Dinsdale Auto; 020; 00—2; 4; 5
HM Post 626; 061; 5X—12; 6; 0
WP—Iverson. LP—Quezada.