Home Federal cruises past Scottsbluff

KEARNEY — Home Federal had no problems with Scottsbluff.

The Grand Island seniors got out to an early lead and never let up in a 15-0 four-inning win Sunday at Memorial Field in Kearney.

Home Federal scored five runs in each of the first, second and fourth innings.

Zenon Sack led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Cedric Sullivan was 1 for 2 with three RBIs.

Broxton Barrientos earned the win by giving up only two hits and had six strikeouts.

Scottsbluff; 000; 0—0; 2; 2

Home Federal; 550; 5—15; 12; 0

WP—Barrientos. LP—Meyer. 2B—HF: Dinkelman, Hinrichs.

Dinsdale falls in final game at Wahoo

WAHOO — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team dropped its final game of the Wahoo Tournament.

The Grand Island juniors fell to HM Post 626 12-2 in five innings Sunday.

Carson Rust was 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the loss. Nomar Quezada gave up five hits but did have six strikeouts.

Dinsdale Auto; 020; 00—2; 4; 5

HM Post 626; 061; 5X—12; 6; 0

WP—Iverson. LP—Quezada.