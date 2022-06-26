 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday legion baseball roundup

Home Federal drops final game in Creighton Prep CWS Tournament

OMAHA — The Home Federal baseball team dropped its final game of the Omaha Creighton Prep College World Series Tournament.

The Grand Island seniors fell to Fargo Post 2 5-4 Sunday.

Fargo Post scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.

Jacob Nesvara led the offense by going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Home Federal finished 3-3 during the tournament, which pleased coach Kirby Wells.

“We had a good week. I thought we competed very well,” Wells said. “I like where we are at going into the final weeks of the season.”

Grand Island will be back in action vs. Hastings Five Points on Tuesday, then heads to Columbus on Wednesday.

Fargo Post 2 003 001 1—5 10 3

Home Federal 100 030 0—4 4 1

People are also reading…

WP—Breitbach. LP—Sweley. 2B—F: Simon. HF: Nesvara. 3B—F: Simon.

