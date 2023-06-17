Five Points wins twice in Battle of Omaha

OMAHA — Grand Island Five Points improved to 3-2 in the Battle of Omaha on Saturday, beating the Billings (Montana) 406 Flyers 11-2 in five innings and then topping the Renegades Nationals (Illinois) 8-1 at Skutt Catholic High School.

Ethan Mader (2-0) started and earned the win on the mound for Five Points against Billings, striking out six and allowing one hit and two earned runs in four innings. Camden Walker closed with a scoreless inning of relief work.

Trent Verplank was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and a RBI to lead Five Points (17-7) at the plate. Gabe Ruiz was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Grayson Sack was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Grand Island juniors.

Against the Renegades, Sack (3-1) pitched six strong innings to get the win with 10 strikeouts. Sack scattered seven hits and allowed one earned run before Miles Nelson tossed a scoreless seventh inning to close out Five Points’ win.

Offensively, Ian Arends was 3 for 3 with a double, RBI and four runs scored for Grand Island. Carson Washburn (2 for 3 with a RBI) and JT Rein (2 for 3) also had multi-hit games for Five Points.

Five Points; 231; 05—11; 9; 0

Billings 406 Flyers; 000; 20—2; 1; 4

W—Mader. L—Chamberlin. 2B—Five Points, Ruiz, Verplank.

Renegades Nationals; 100; 000; 0—1; 8; 3

Five Points (17-7); 230; 102; x—8; 9; 1

W—Sack. L—Barrett. 2B—Five Points, Arends. 3B—Renegades Nationals, Wong-Cumana

U-Save drops two in Hastings

HASTINGS — The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team dropped a pair of games at Hastings Saturday.

The Grand Island seniors opened with a 9-3 loss to Hastings Five Points, then fell to Omaha South 8-2.

In the first game, U-Save was haunted by five errors but did have seven hits. Barrett Obermiller led the way by going 2 for 3 with a RBI.

In the second game, Omaha South took control with a five-run inning. Jaxson Nsevara was 2 for 3 with a double in the loss.

U-Save will play at Kearney Jerseys Tuesday.

U-Save Pharmacy; 200; 001; 09—3; 7; 5

Hastings Five Points; 051; 021 X—9; 8; 1

WP—Vertin. LP—Hernandez. 2B—Hyde, Teichmeier.

Omaha South; 002; 520; 0—8; 5; 1

U-Save Pharmacy; 002; 000; 0—2; 6; 2

WP—Lopez. LP—Ford. 2B—USP: Nesvara.

Dinsdale loses two in Wahoo

WAHOO — Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team dropped two games in the Wahoo Tournament Saturday.

The Grand Island juniors fell to Beatrice 7-1 and Wahoo 10-0.

Against Beatrice, Thomas Ummel was 4 for 4 with a RBI to lead the Dinsdale offense.

In the loss to Wahoo, Abraham Cardoza had the lone hit for the Grand Island offense.

Dinsdale will continue tournament play on Sunday.

Dinsdale Auto; 001; 000; 0—1; 5; 1

Beatrice; 003; 013; X—7; 9; 0

WP—Deboer. LP—Rust. 2B—B: Riesen, Weichel.

Dinsdale Auto; 000; 00—0; 1; 2

Wahoo; 530; 2X—10; 10; 1

WP—Christen. LP—Glade. 2B—W: VanSlyke, Borchers, Sabatka, Christen.