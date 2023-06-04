LEGION BASEBALL

Five Points finishes 4-0 in Kearney Tournament

KEARNEY — Grand Island Five Points held on for a 7-6 victory over PDG Storm (Elkhorn South) on Sunday at Memorial Field, closing out a 4-0 performance in the Kearney Tournament.

Five Points (9-3) built a 7-0 lead after four innings before PDG rallied for four runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the sixth. Grand Island relief pitcher Miles Nelson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth to earn the save as the game was halted due to a time limit.

Starting pitcher Gabe Ruiz improved his season record to 3-0, allowing five hits and three earned runs in five innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Ian Arends was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk to lead Grand Island’s offense. Grayson Sack had two RBIs, Trey Norgaard drove in a run and Carson Washburn and Gavin Ruether each had hits for Five Points, which extended its winning streak to seven games.

Grand Island Five Points 7, PDG Storm 6

PDG Storm; 000; 042—6 6 5

Five Points (9-3); 319; 30X—7 4 4

W—Ruiz. L— Clark. Sv—Nelson. 2B—Five Points, Arends.