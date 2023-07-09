Lincoln North Star topples Home Federal

HASTINGS — In the final game of the Kearney/Hastings Seniors tournament, Grand Island Home Federal got out of the first inning with a 1-0 lead.

From there, Home Federal was blanked on their way to a 8-1 loss to Lincoln North Star, who scored four runs in the second, one in the fourth and the fifth and two in the seventh.

Tyler Douglass and Ryan Coslor each recorded a hit for Home Federal. Ethan Coslor had the loss on the mound, throwing three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Home Federal (19-12-1) will play their last regular season game of the season at 5 p.m. on Wednesday against Waverly.

Lincoln North Star 8,

Grand Island Home Federal 1

LNS 040 110 2—8 7 0

HF 100 000 0—1 2 4

WP—Ford. LP—E. Coslor.

U-Save shuts out

Kearney Jerseys In the final game of the Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy Invite, U-Save put up three runs in the first inning and kept momentum, winning 11-0 over the Kearney Jersey’s in five innings.

Eli Ford led the team in the game, going 3-3. Ayden Beran also went 2-3 and had the win on the mound, throwing six strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Thirty-nine of his 57 pitches were thrown for strikes.

U-Save (11-19) will play their last regular season game on Tuesday at 7:30 against Kearney Runza.

Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 11,

Kearney Jersey’s 0

KEA 000 00—0 2 3

U-SAVE 360 2X—11 10 0

WP—Beran. LP—Covey. 2B—U-SAVE: Beran.