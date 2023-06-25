Home Federal loses in CWS semifinals

OMAHA — In an early 9:30 a.m. game on Sunday, Grand Island Home Federal lost 11-4 to Millard South in the Creighton Prep CWS semifinals.

The loss ended their tournament run with a 5-2 record.

Millard South got out to a 9-0 lead before Home Federal would score it's first run in the game in the fourth inning.

Jacob Albers led the team at the plate, going 2-for-3. Cedric Sullivan had the loss on the mound, throwing five strikeouts and zero walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Home Federal (16-7) will play their next game at Hastings on Tuesday.