Sunday's legion roundup

U-Save drops two at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY — The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team dropped a pair of games during the second day of the Kearney Invite Sunday.

In the first game, the Grand Island juniors committed five errors and scored its only one in the seventh inning during a 9-1 loss.

U-Save had six hits totals. Sam Hilderbrand led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a double, while Hunter Powers was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

In the second game, Grand Island gave up a pair of four-run innings in falling to Kearney Jerseys 14-9.

U-Save had three errors. Carter Wald led the offense by going 3-fof-4 with a RBI and a double, while Teagan Lemkau was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a double.

U-Save will be back in action against Kearney Runza at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Game 1

Lexington 012 102 3—9 6 2

U-Save 000 000 1—1 6 5

WP—Strauss. LP—Ford. 2B—L: Anaya, Strauss, Konrad. USP: Powers, Hilderbrand.

Game 2

U-Save 030 132—9 9 3

Kearney 214 43X—14 12 1

WP—Young. LP—Wald. 2B—US: Wald, Lemkau.