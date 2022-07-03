 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Grand Island Independent is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive

Sunday's legion roundup

  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Baseball

U-Save drops two at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY — The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team dropped a pair of games during the second day of the Kearney Invite Sunday.

In the first game, the Grand Island juniors committed five errors and scored its only one in the seventh inning during a 9-1 loss.

U-Save had six hits totals. Sam Hilderbrand led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a double, while Hunter Powers was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

In the second game, Grand Island gave up a pair of four-run innings in falling to Kearney Jerseys 14-9.

U-Save had three errors. Carter Wald led the offense by going 3-fof-4 with a RBI and a double, while Teagan Lemkau was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a double.

U-Save will be back in action against Kearney Runza at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Game 1

Lexington 012 102 3—9 6 2

People are also reading…

U-Save 000 000 1—1 6 5

WP—Strauss. LP—Ford. 2B—L: Anaya, Strauss, Konrad. USP: Powers, Hilderbrand.

Game 2

U-Save 030 132—9 9 3

Kearney 214 43X—14 12 1

WP—Young. LP—Wald. 2B—US: Wald, Lemkau.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts