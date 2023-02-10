HASTINGS—In a back and forth first half that featured both teams’ defenses, Sunrise Christian Academy went to halftime up 24-17 over Real Salt Lake Academy in the Friday night cap of the opening night of the Heartland Hoops Classic.

Up only four points with 4:44 left in the third quarter, it appeared fans were going to get a great finish to the evening.

Instead, nationally ranked (Maxpreps) No. 4 Sunrise Christian outscored Salt Lake 32-14 the rest of the way en route to a 60-38 blowout win.

“Intensity and pressure defensively was our key,” Sunrise Christian coach Luke Barnwell said. “If you let them run their stuff, coach (David) Evans does a good job. We had to create offense off of our defense. I thought we ran good offense all night. We just couldn’t buy a basket to save our lives. Defense really won it for us.”

While Sunrise Christian was outrebounded 29-23, the Buffaloes only had nine turnovers compared to 21 for Salt Lake. With high flyers at every position, Barnwell said getting turnovers is typically a big part of their game.

“We wanted to play fast,” Barnwell said. “They obviously wanted to limit possessions and slow the game down. In order to do that, you have to create turnovers or get live ball rebounds. For some reason, we couldn’t squeeze the ball. Eventually, we got some of those and got out in transition.”

Matas Buzelis, a 6-foot-11 forward who will be playing for the NBA’s G-League Ignite next year, led Sunrise Christian (15-6) in scoring with 18 points. Barnwell had some high remarks for Buzelis.

“He’s as talented as a kid as I’ve ever had, and we’ve had some really good ones,” Barnwell said. “Tonight, he had some vaseline on his hands or something because that ball was not sticking to him, but you saw the plays he’s capable of making. …His talent level is super high. He’s going to be better. His ceiling is the highest ceiling I’ve ever had.”

Barnwell said his squad is excited to be back at the Heartland Hoops Classic and looks forward to playing on Saturday night in Grand Island against Chicago Prep Sports Academy.

“We love Nebraska,” Barnwell said. “I say that sincerely. The people here are amazing. …Every time we get to come, we’re excited.”

As for Salt Lake (17-8), Evans said the Griffins did everything he asked of them defensively, but that they needed to hit shots. Salt Lake was just 13 of 43 from the floor. Stephen Osei led the team with nine points.

On Saturday, Salt Lake plays Class A No. 7 Omaha Westside. Evans said they love competing against top teams from anywhere.

“They’re really good athletes,” Evans said. “They play very uptempo. We’re excited about playing them too. We want to play these high level teams. We’re a pretty new program, and we have really young players, so it’s been enjoyable. Omaha Westside, I heard they won the state football championship so congrats to them. That’s fantastic. It looks like they’ve got a couple of football players on the team.”

Sunrise Christian Academy 60, Real Salt Lake Academy 38

Real Salt Lake; 8; 9; 10; 11-38

Sunrise Christian; 14; 10; 13; 23-60

SALT LAKE

Trey Evans 2-4 2-2 7, Junior County 1-2 0-0 3, Lyman Simmons 2-3 3-3 7, JJ Mandaquit 2-15 0-0 4, JJ Apathjang 2-9 0-0 5, Liam Dayco-Green 1-4 0-0 3, Stephen Osei 3-5 2-2 9, David Meriwether 0-1 0-0 0.

SUNRISE CHRISTIAN

Miro Little 2-6 1-2 5, Scotty Middleton 4-6 0-0 10, Matas Buzelis 8-14 2-4 18, Lmar Atlason 0-4 0-0 0, Layden Blocker 7-10 1-2 17, Mikel Brown 2-5 2-2 7, Jamisen Yount 0-1 0-0 0, Vincas Buzelis 0-2 0-0 0, Joe Zhang 1-1 0-0 3.

Bishop Walsh 74, Chicago Prep Sports Academy 54

While the first game of the evening ended with a closer final score, it wasn’t as close throughout.

Bishop Walsh (Cumberland, MD) dominated the first half, holding a 38-13 lead at halftime over Chicago Prep Sports Academy. And while the players went for some high level shots that didn’t always turn out in the second half, they had already done enough as they stayed the course and won 74-54.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of attacking their zone in the first half,” Bishop Walsh coach Dan Prete said. “I thought we moved the ball well. Mike Williams (III) did a really good job of attacking and not settling in that zone. Our young point guard, Jasiah (Cannedy), for a freshman, was off the charts in terms of his poise and settling us down. I think once we got a lead, we got a little too fancy and did some things we probably shouldn’t have.”

Williams III, who is committed to play for LSU next year, led Bishop Walsh (8-17) with 17 points. The Spartans will take on Class A No. 1 Bellevue West Saturday evening at the Heartland Events Center.

Michael Jones led Chicago Prep with 17 points himself. Coach Travel Amicks said it was a lack of communication that turned the game into a blowout.

“In the beginning, we weren’t moving the ball as a team or talking defensively,” Amicks said. “We had a lot of miscommunication. …Fourth quarter and at the end of the third, we started moving the ball and making shots. That’s the big difference. We need to see the ball go in.”

Bishop Walsh 74, Chicago Prep 54

Bishop Walsh; 21; 17; 15; 21-74

Chicago Prep; 9; 4; 15; 26-54

BISHOP WALSH

Emmanuel Okitondo 6-9 1-2 13, Jasiah Cannady 5-10 2-2 12, Matthew Selmon 0-3 1-2 1, Mike Williams III 8-18 0-0 17, Mikkel Tyne 5-10 2-2 16, Raphael Akuta 1-2 0-0 2, Israel Bosenge 2-3 0-0 4, Camren Fleming 2-2 0-0 4, Villus Slanina 1-5 0-0 3, Solomon Mustafa-Reid 1-1 0-0 2.

CHICAGO PREP

Jarrod Gee 2-4 3-5 7, Michael Jones 7-18 2-4 17, Caleb Spencer 2-9 0-0 5, Jiovanny Garcia 5-13 0-0 14, Tristan Ford 5-17 0-0 11, Iffi Kazmi 0-1 0-0 0, Dave Crittle 0-2 0-2 0.