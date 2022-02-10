Sunrise Christian facing Link Academy in marquee matchup at Grand Island Central Catholic

“Obviously, for a first-year program, everyone on the outside says we have exceeded expectations, but I don’t really know what those expectations were,” Perry said. “We felt like we had some pretty good talent and that we would be able to go out there and compete at a national level and possibly for a national title.”

Sunrise Christian, which suffered its only loss of the season when it fell to No. 6-ranked Montverde Academy (Florida) 53-44 back on Dec. 4, owns a unanimous No. 1 national ranking for the first time in the program’s history.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We took a little bit of a pause because it was a cool milestone for our program to be unanimous No. 1 for the first time, but at the same time, you hit the ground running and go back to trying to get better every day — that’s the ultimate goal,” Barnwell said. “When you’re No. 1, you know that everyone is gunning for you and plays a little better and more free, so that forces us to be great.

“That’s kind of the message we’ve given to our guys: Let’s stay great and be the best versions of ourselves because we know that when we do that, we can beat anybody.”

Heartland Hoops Classic

Saturday, Feb. 12