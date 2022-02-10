Sunrise Christian facing Link Academy in marquee matchup at Grand Island Central Catholic

The most high-profile boys high school basketball game in the nation this week will take place Friday night in Grand Island as the opening act of the 15th annual Heartland Hoops Classic.
USA TODAY Super 25 No. 1-ranked Sunrise Christian Academy (21-1) will face No. 3 Link Academy (25-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Catholic High School. Admission is $10 at the door with no pre-sale tickets for the contest, which features four players — two from each team — selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Sunrise Christian (Kansas) coach Luke Barnwell said his squad faces a significant challenge against Link, which has three players 6-foot-10 or taller on its roster.
“Link has really good players and they’re really well-coached,” Barnwell said. “They’re extremely talented and they play hard. They’re long, they’re athletic and they really guard you, so they’ll cause issues for us.
“It will be a really tough game — one of the tougher ones of the year to be honest. You can’t really simulate some of the length and rim-protection they have because they have some serious size.”
Link Academy (Missouri) coach Rodney Perry said his Lions are eager to see how they stack up against the No. 1 team in the country. Sunrise Christian is on track to make its third appearance in the GEICO Nationals and MaxPreps recently projected the Buffaloes as the potential No. 1 seed for the eight-team tournament, which will be played March 31-April 2 in Fort Myers, Florida.
“Sunrise is the No. 1 team in the country and rightfully so,” said Perry, whose squad will also face Wasatch Academy (Utah) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the Heartland Events Center. “They’re really well-coached, they defend at a high level and they execute well on the offensive side of things. We know that Sunrise is going to be a big, big test.
“You always want to find out exactly where you are as a team, so what better way is there to find out where you are than playing against teams like Sunrise and Wasatch?”
Sunrise Christian is led by McDonald’s All-Americans Gradey Dick and Mark Mitchell. Dick is a 6-7 senior forward, who has signed with Kansas, while Mitchell is a 6-9 senior forward headed for Duke. The Buffaloes also have Florida State signee Cameron Corhen (6-9, Sr.) at center and Baylor signee Dillon Hunter (6-4, Sr.) at guard.
Link Academy counters with two McDonald’s All-Americans of its own in 6-8 senior guard Julian Phillips, who has signed with LSU, and 6-7 senior guard/forward Jordan Walsh, who inked with Arkansas. The Lions feature plenty of additional size in 6-11 senior Felix Okpara, an Ohio State signee, and 6-10 senior Tarris Reed Jr., who is slated to play at Michigan.
Quickly amassing elite-level talent has helped Link Academy make an impressive debut, playing in its first season on the national stage.
“Obviously, for a first-year program, everyone on the outside says we have exceeded expectations, but I don’t really know what those expectations were,” Perry said. “We felt like we had some pretty good talent and that we would be able to go out there and compete at a national level and possibly for a national title.”
Sunrise Christian, which suffered its only loss of the season when it fell to No. 6-ranked Montverde Academy (Florida) 53-44 back on Dec. 4, owns a unanimous No. 1 national ranking for the first time in the program’s history.
“We took a little bit of a pause because it was a cool milestone for our program to be unanimous No. 1 for the first time, but at the same time, you hit the ground running and go back to trying to get better every day — that’s the ultimate goal,” Barnwell said. “When you’re No. 1, you know that everyone is gunning for you and plays a little better and more free, so that forces us to be great.
“That’s kind of the message we’ve given to our guys: Let’s stay great and be the best versions of ourselves because we know that when we do that, we can beat anybody.”
Heartland Hoops Classic
Saturday, Feb. 12
Heartland Events Center
Session I
8 a.m.—Ashland-Greenwood vs. Northwest
9:40 a.m.—Osceola vs. Doniphan-Trumbull
11:20 a.m.—Milford vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
1 p.m.—Omaha Concordia vs. Aurora
Session II
3:45 p.m.—Elkhorn North vs. Grand Island Central Catholic
5:30 p.m.—Omaha Westside vs. Grand Island Senior High
7:15 p.m.—Link Academy (Missouri) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah)