A Heartland Hoops Classic mainstay is back once again.

Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) will be making its seventh consecutive appearance in the Tri-Cities this weekend for Nebraska’s premier regular-season high school boys basketball event.

The Buffaloes will face Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena before matching up against Chicago Prep Sports Academy in Saturday’s 8 p.m. finale at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

“We always look forward to coming up there,” said Sunrise Christian coach Luke Barnwell, whose program has lost just once in the Hoops Classic. “We haven’t always played particularly well in Grand Island, but we’ve always enjoyed it. Tino (Martinez) and everyone associated with the event go out of their way to make us feel welcomed.”

Once again, Sunrise Christian has established itself as one of the top high school programs in the country. The Buffaloes are 14-6, rated No. 4 in the MaxPreps National Top 10 and seeking a third straight trip to the GEICO Nationals in March.

“Our expectations are always high — that’s a part of our program and we want to compete for national championships every year,” Barnwell said. “This year, we’ve played to a high level at times and have won some big games and we’ve also lost some games that came down to a few possessions. We’ve had leads in several of those games, so learning to close out games is where we’ve got to get better.”

With two players from last year’s team (Gradey Dick at Kansas and Mark Mitchell at Duke) already making significant impacts on the national scene as freshmen, Sunrise Christian has another strong group of prospects this season. Buffaloes’ seniors Layden Blocker (Arkansas), Miro Little (Baylor) and Scotty Middleton (Ohio State) have all signed with Power Five programs, while fellow senior Matas Buzelis is regarded by Rivals as a five-star prospect with 17 scholarship offers, but is planning to playing to play professionally in the NBA G-League next season.

Sunrise Christian’s star-studded roster also includes John Bol. The 7-foot-1 junior is rated as the No. 3 center in his class, the No. 20 player overall and a five-star prospect by 247 Sports. He has scholarship offers from Michigan, Missouri, Butler, Clemson and Evansville.

Even with their talented roster, the Buffaloes enter the Hoops Classic having lost three of their last five games while facing highly rated opponents. Sunrise beat No. 10-rated Wasatch Academy (Utah) 73-61 in its last outing on Feb. 3.

“Our schedule has been grueling — as always — but to be honest, I’m pleasantly surprised with how we’ve handled pressure this year,” Barnwell said. “We’re going to have to keep working and get better at it to hopefully finish the year strong.”

The Buffaloes’ Friday foe, Real Salt Lake, has also overcome adversity to start its season 17-7. The Griffins have found ways to win after losing Utah commit David Katoa to a knee injury early in the season.

JJ Mandaquit, a 6-2 sophomore guard, has carried much of the load for Real Salt Lake in Katoa’s absence, averaging 16 points, 4.8 assists and three steals per game. Mandaquit, who was invited to play on the Team USA 16-and-under team, has scholarship offers from Stanford, Washington State, Hawaii and Portland.

“JJ is gritty and he’s tough. The best word I can use to describe JJ is that he is a warrior,” Evans said. “He is young and he doesn’t have a ton of experience with these kinds of games, but the fans will love him. They will love him because he fights and he battles and he makes shots and he can get to the rim and he makes people around him better.”

Bishop Walsh (Maryland) will play Chicago Prep Sports Academy (Illinois) in Friday’s first game at 6 p.m. Admission to Friday’s doubleheader at Hastings College is $10 and there will be no pre-sales or tickets.

With a 7-17 start, coach Dan Prete said Bishop Walsh’s season hasn’t gone as well as he had anticipated as his squad has struggled against rugged competition. The Spartans are led by 6-3 senior guard Mike Williams III, who is rated as a three-star Rivals prospect and received 20 scholarship offers before committing to LSU.

Chicago Prep Academy will be making its first Hoops Classic appearance, replacing Huntington Prep (West Virginia), which dropped out due to COVID-19 concerns. The Freeze is led by 6-7 forward Michael Jones, who had a 22-point, 22-rebound performance with five assists earlier this season for coach Travell Amicks.

Saturday’s Hoops Classic games will all take place at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, starting at 9:40 a.m. General admission tickets cost $16 for the entire day with a limited number of courtside seats available by emailing heartlandhoopsclassicgi@gmail.com for more information.

Heartland Hoops Classic

Friday, Feb. 10

At Lynn Farrell Arena, Hastings

6 p.m.—Bishop Walsh (Maryland) vs. Chicago Prep Sports Academy (Illinois)

7:45 p.m.—Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) vs. Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah)

Saturday, Feb. 11

At Heartland Events Center, Grand Island

9:40 a.m.—Freeman vs. Central City

11:20 a.m.—Platteview vs. Grand Island

1 p.m.—Wahoo vs. North Platte

2:45 p.m.—Gordon-Rushville vs. Grand Island Central Catholic

4:30 p.m.—Real Salt Lake Academy vs. Omaha Westside

6:15 p.m.—Bishop Walsh vs. Bellevue West

8 p.m.—Chicago Prep Sports Academy vs. Sunrise Christian Academy