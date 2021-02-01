Super retriever team has super season

From the first time he shot his first blue-wing teal, Jason Pflasterer of Grand Island was hooked on duck hunting.
“There’s something about waterfowl hunting that sets it apart from everything else,” said Pflasterer.
After watching other people’s dogs retrieve birds for himself and his fellow fowlers, the young hunter vowed to get his own retriever someday.
“My mother bet me that if I made it to state cross country that year, I could get a Lab,” Pflasterer said.
His mom lost the bet.
Pflasterer’s first dog was a black Lab named Sadie he trained himself.
“We experienced numerous firsts together, such as our first goose and countless other retrieves. I trained Sadie by watching Chris Akins’ ‘Duck Dog Basics’ and by watching him and other pros in the Super Retriever Series,” he said. “I told myself that someday I’d have a dog that could compete in SRS.”
That day came in 2017 when Pflasterer picked out a yellow Lab puppy named Cash from a litter with champion and Master Hunter bloodlines.
“I told Andrew Schlueter, owner of Plum Creek Retrievers near Seward, that I intended to compete with Cash in hunt tests and field trials, although I don’t think he realized how serious I was at the time.”
The duo has proven to be quite serious. Cash, who turns four on Friday, received his Hunting Retriever Champion title at age two and Master Hunter title at age three.
With those accomplishments under their respective belts and collars, the pair set their sights on the Super Retriever Series.
“Last summer, I decided to enter our first ever SRS event, which was held in Lincoln in July as part of the Cornhusker State Games,” said Pflasterer. “The event was put on by my good friend Cole Scott, who I’d met at my first hunt test back in 2017. He encouraged me to enter.”
The competition lasted for three days and consisted of four series. Like golf, the SRS has a points-based scoring system where the lower the final score, the better the placement.
“The first series was a field trial setup,” Pflasterer explained. “The second series was an AKC-style hunt test with four walk-up marks. The third series was a UKC-style hunt test with three marks and a blind retrieve on water.
“The fourth and final series featured four water marks and a blind retrieve behind some hay bales. Cash had a great run during this series. Instead of jumping over the hay bales on his way to the blind, he opted to run right through them, dragging one bale about ten feet as he made the retrieve.”
Cash’s run in the final series advanced the team from fifth to third place. They missed placing second by only one point and first by just three points.
Best of all, their third place performance was good enough to qualify them for a spot in the Eukanuba Super Retriever Series Crown Championship held in Huntsville, Alabama, this past fall from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
“Obviously, the Crown was something I’d always wanted to go to,” said Pflasterer. “It is five days long as well as five series long. They throw every type of scenario at you.”
Since the average age of dogs in the finals was seven, Pflasterer was apprehensive about running his young dog. Besides, this would only be their second SRS event.
However, Cash ran a strong first series. The second series was tough, but by the end of the third series, the pair was sitting in second place.
Cash then ran one of the best blind retrieves of the day during the fourth series, which kept the duo in second place going into the final series.
“The fifth series consisted of four marks and two blinds,” Pflasterer said. “Cash went out and crushed the test, which was good enough to keep us in second place in the Amateur Division out of 64 teams competing. It also got us an invite back to the 2021 Crown Championship!”
Besides returning to the Crown, which Pflasterer hopes to win this time, the team also plans to compete in several other events throughout 2021, with the ultimate goal of Cash attaining his Grand Hunting Retriever Champion title.
Pflasterer advises those considering competing in the SRS to train their dogs for a variety of situations.
“You never know what the judges are going to throw at you, so you have to be prepared for anything and have a well-rounded dog that’s good at everything from field trials to hunt tests, plus have good hunt savvy,” he said.
For more details about SRS events, visit superretrieverseries.com.
“It’s a great way to keep your dog in shape during the off-season, and makes them a better hunting companion and retriever come fall,” Pflasterer said.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.