Super retriever team has super season

Best of all, their third place performance was good enough to qualify them for a spot in the Eukanuba Super Retriever Series Crown Championship held in Huntsville, Alabama, this past fall from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.

“Obviously, the Crown was something I’d always wanted to go to,” said Pflasterer. “It is five days long as well as five series long. They throw every type of scenario at you.”

Since the average age of dogs in the finals was seven, Pflasterer was apprehensive about running his young dog. Besides, this would only be their second SRS event.

However, Cash ran a strong first series. The second series was tough, but by the end of the third series, the pair was sitting in second place.

Cash then ran one of the best blind retrieves of the day during the fourth series, which kept the duo in second place going into the final series.

“The fifth series consisted of four marks and two blinds,” Pflasterer said. “Cash went out and crushed the test, which was good enough to keep us in second place in the Amateur Division out of 64 teams competing. It also got us an invite back to the 2021 Crown Championship!”