Two different sets of area teammates will team up one more time in the 46th annual Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Football Classic.

One set of teammates, quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back Zach Lewandowski (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) and Thomas Psota (6-2, 265) who plays along the line of scrimmage, will get to suit up one more time for Ravenna coach Dan Bolling who’s an assistant coach in the game.

“I feel very honored going through that Ravenna system with Bolling all four years and seeing all of the guys who have played in this game,” Lewandowski said. “Jesse Drahota played in this game a couple of years ago. I feel very honored for this opportunity.”

Both Lewandowski and Psota were named to the All-Heartland 8-man offensive Super Squad for the Independent this past season, but neither are playing sports in college.

Last season, with Psota protecting him, Lewandowski ran for 1,455 yards and 26 touchdowns, the second most in the area. He also threw for 833 yards and 13 touchdowns, the third most in the area.

Finishing with a 7-3 record last season, Ravenna made the playoffs for the first time since 2012, something that Lewandowski said they weren’t necessarily expecting to do.

“Our junior year, we went 1-7 so going into this year, we didn’t have the highest expectations,” he said. “Just go out there and have fun with everybody and kind of teach the underclassmen what to do because we had a lot of them playing. Winning just kind of came with it.”

Psota said it was a ‘everything to gain and nothing to lose’ attitude that led to their big year. He said the West team is looking to have some fun this week and win the game for the second consecutive year.

“Just have a good time. Figure stuff out and try new things but definitely win the game,” Psota said.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski was a little more blunt about their approach to the game.

“Beat the crap out of the East team,” he said.

The other set of teammates from the area playing in the game are Riverside’s Klayton Kleffner and Carson Bloom who will also play on the West side.

Kleffner said getting to cap off the year with the Sertoma game is a big deal to him.

“First year of consolidating with each other was a big deal,” Kleffner said. “Finally got to play with my childhood friend. Never thought it would really come to this moment. It happened, and it’s pretty much a dream come true.”

Bloom shared the same feeling and said they built a good friendship this year as they both played football, basketball and track together.

“It’s definitely a good experience throwing the pads on one more time, especially with someone who’s been there with you the whole season,” he said.

This marks the fourth year in a row that a player from Riverside has made the game. Bloom (6-1, 180) led the area with 509 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while Kleffner (6-2, 175) was second with 466 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bloom played in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star game last Friday and won defensive MVP. He said it was a big confidence booster to him heading into Saturday’s game.

“I was playing defense in that game and this week, I’ll be playing offense, so it’s kind of a confidence booster,” he said. “You know you’re good enough to play with those guys, especially with last week being 11-man. I just have to have a lot of confidence coming into the game and believe in myself as well as my team.”

Meanwhile, Kleffner’s dad and longtime Spalding Academy coach Troy Kleffner is getting inducted into the Nebraska Eight-Man Hall of Fame this weekend during halftime of the game.

Kleffner said his dad and him were all about football growing up.

“It was always just football, football, football,” he said. “Him growing up and teaching me life skills and football skills, it really had a big impact on my life. Everything I’ve earned in my life, I really owe it to him because he taught me everything I’ver achieved. Making it to this point and finally putting on pads and seeing him getting inducted into the Hall of Fame this week, it’s really a big moment in my life and for him.”

Other area players joining Lewandowski, Psota, Bloom and Kleffner are Central Valley’s Zandar Wolf and Arcadia/Loup City’s Hayden Griffith.