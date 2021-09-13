Teamwork leads to memorable catch

“On day two. The fishing was slow. We only hooked one blue marlin that we estimated to be a 250-pounder, but it broke off”

Day three started out uneventful, too. The boys weren’t catching many fish, and their mentor worried his young friends would lose interest.

“Then it happened!” said Vipperman.

A big marlin suddenly struck a bonita-baited line near the boat, spun, struck another nearby bait, and got hooked. The fish then made a run for it.

“Its first jump was about 150 yards behind the boat,” said Vipperman. “We couldn’t believe our eyes. It was a huge black marlin.”

The former teammates used teamwork to battle the big fish.

“Sam, Jack, and Laylaway each took turns fighting the marlin over the next couple hours on 100-pound test line with 50-pound test leader,” Vipperman noted. “About an hour into it, while Jack was fighting the fish, it jumped twice 75 yards away.”

“All three got to be Santiago of Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea,” observed Vipperman.