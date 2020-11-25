'That's what it's all about': Huskers have fun and score points in season-opening win

LINCOLN — With arms raised and a big smile, Nebraska guard Teddy Allen jogged onto the court Wednesday in an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena and acknowledged a crowd that wasn’t there. It was a humorous, feel-good gesture during a rough pandemic.

Halfway through the Huskers’ season-opening 102-55 rout over McNeese State, Allen and Trey McGowens teamed up on an alley-oop that would have raised the roof if fans were there. Allen, catching a pass from Thorir Thorbjarnarson, drove down the middle of the lane, almost to the rim, before he casually flipped a pass upward to McGowens, who caught the ball above the rim and threw it down from a foot away.

It was that kind of show for a handful of media and Husker fans watching on BTN. Sixteen steals. Seven dunks. Six scorers in double figures. Plays where three guys fly at the rim, two miss layups, but the third flips one over his shoulder into the hoop.

This year’s Huskers have already improved on last year in one way: They won their season opener. They had more points by halftime (50) than they scored in 40 minutes against UC Riverside last year. They scored 100 points for the first time since 2018. They had fun.

Coach Fred Hoiberg even said so.