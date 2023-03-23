The Northwest girls had three difference players score three goals.

Three girls, Lexie Lillenthal, Evie Keller and Lupe Sanchez, each scored a hat trick, helping the Vikings win 10-0 over Columbus Lakeview and ending the match with around 10 minutes left to play.

“I think they played really well,” Northwest coach Jess Herrmann said. “We focused a lot the last couple of practices on possessing the ball and taking our opportunities. We want quality shots, not necessarily quantity shots, and I thought today a lot of our shots were pretty high quality shots.”

Northwest had 22 shots on goal in the match. The Vikings are a young team in general, with one returning starting junior back for her senior season. It’s no different on their back line, but it hasn’t mattered yet as the girls team has also not given up a goal this season.

“We have a young crew back there,” Herrmann said. “We start a freshman and three sophomores, but I still feel like they have a lot of experience. They grew up playing club ball together and trust each other and know where they are at. Our goalie (Felicia Johansson) is a foreign exchange student, but she’s also very experienced in what she does. They’ve done a pretty flawless job so far.”

Herrmann said she was happy to see three different players score three goals. The other goal was scored by Keller’s sister, Anna.

“I’m glad they were able to get the net open for themselves and score,” Herrmann said. “In practice a lot of times, it seems like we’re just shooting and not making as many as we need to, and I’m probably yelling at them a lot for that. I’m glad to see they were able to find the back of the net.”

Facing Scottsbluff on Saturday, Herrmann said they expect to go against a good team that’s well coached.

“That was one of our losses last year that we’re looking to avenge, so we’re hoping to take this momentum, get a good practice in tomorrow and be ready to play on Saturday,” she said.

Northwest made the state girls soccer tournament for the first time in school history last season. Herrmann said the Vikings want to make the tournament again this season and this time, experience winning on the biggest stage.

“Getting back there is obviously a goal and on top of that, getting a win would be great,” she said. “I’ve talked to the girls a lot about not reading the stats or ranking or how good we’re supposed to be. We have to show up every day in practice and hopefully wind up in Omaha.”