Thursday city roundup

SWIMMING

Islanders sweep Fremont

FREMONT — The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams earned a road sweep in Fremont.

The Islanders boys captured eight events, helping them to a 100-68 win, while the girls also eight events as they earned a 95-69 win.

The 200 medlay relay team of Kai Wilson, Jonathan Novinski, Luke Dankert and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo earned a state berth after winning the event with an automatic state time of 1:42.44. That makes all three boys relay teams with automatic state qualifying times.

Dankert also earned berths by claiming both the 200 individual medley (2:01.30) and 100 butterfly (54.26), while Novinski earned a berth in the 100 breastroke (59.93).

WRESTLING

Northwest falls to No. 2 North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — Northwest stuck early on Class A, No. 2 North Platte (NSWCA).

The Vikings jumped out to an 18-5 lead. But the Bulldogs won nine of the final 10 matches, seven by pin, to take the dual 57-21.