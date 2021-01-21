Thursday city roundup

SWIMMING
Islanders sweep Fremont
FREMONT — The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams earned a road sweep in Fremont.
The Islanders boys captured eight events, helping them to a 100-68 win, while the girls also eight events as they earned a 95-69 win.
The 200 medlay relay team of Kai Wilson, Jonathan Novinski, Luke Dankert and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo earned a state berth after winning the event with an automatic state time of 1:42.44. That makes all three boys relay teams with automatic state qualifying times.
Dankert also earned berths by claiming both the 200 individual medley (2:01.30) and 100 butterfly (54.26), while Novinski earned a berth in the 100 breastroke (59.93).
WRESTLING
Northwest falls to No. 2 North Platte
NORTH PLATTE — Northwest stuck early on Class A, No. 2 North Platte (NSWCA).
The Vikings jumped out to an 18-5 lead. But the Bulldogs won nine of the final 10 matches, seven by pin, to take the dual 57-21.
Gavin Ruff (106 pounds), Grady Arends (No. 5 at 120) and Austin Cooley (No. 3 at 160) all earned pins, while Caleb Vokes (126) won on a 6-3 decision over Ethan Jackson for Northwest.
“They showed us why they are ranked No. 2 in Class A,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “Gavin got us started with a good win. I was happy with the start that we had, but they have so many powerful wrestlers in their lineup.”
The Vikings will compete at the Plattsmouth Invite Saturday.
North Platte 57, Northwest 21
106—Gavin Ruff, NW, pinned Kole Weigel, NP, 1:09; 113—Jace Kennel, NP, tech fall Caleb Alcorta, NW, 17-2; 120—Grady Arends, NW, pinned Carson Songster, NP, 1:14; 126—Caleb Vokes, NW, dec. Ethan Jackson, NP, 6-3; 132—Jaylan Ruffin, NP, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 1:48; 138—Darian Diaz, NP, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 2:27; 145—Skyler Geier-Dodson, NP, won by forf.; 152—Raymen Riley, NP, pinned Eli Arends, NW, 3:18; 160—Austin Cooley, NW, pinned Brock Roblee, NP, 1:29; 170—Cash Arensdorf, NP, maj. dec. Cailyb Weekley, NW, 13-4; 182—Gavyn Brauer, NP, pinned Joseph Stein, NW, 1:52; 195—Vincent Genatone, NP, pinned Victor Isele, NW, 3:16; 220—Mason Newland, NP, pinned Nolan Moorman, NW, 1:40; 285—Jacob Kohler, NP, pinned Billy Schleichardt, NW, 1:14.