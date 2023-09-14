PREP SOFTBALLZobel gets 100th hit during Northwest win

COZAD — Reyse Zobel helped the Northwest softball team get a 10-0 four-inning win over Cozad.

Zobel had two home runs which allowed her to get her 100th career hit in the victory.

For the game, she was 2 for 5 with five RBIs.

Kyra Ray was 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI, while Jolie O’Hara was 2 for 3 with a RBI, a double and a home run.

Northwest 10, Cozad 0

Northwest; 333; 1-10; 10; 0

Cozad; 000; 0-0; 2; 1

WP-Caspersen. LP-Howell. 2B-NW: Ray, O’Hara. HR-NW: Zobel 2, O’Hara.

GICC gets win over Twin River

DONIPHAN — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team got its offense going against Twin River.

The Crusaders had 14 hits with seven extra base hits in a 13-5 win Thursday.

Avery O’Boyle was 3 for 4 with five RBIs with two home runs, while Anna Tibbetts was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

GICC hosts St. Paul at 3 p.m. Friday in Doniphan.

GICC 13, Twin River 5

Twin River; 011; 030-5; 7; 3

Grand Island CC; 201; 325-13; 14; 1

WP-Saddler. LP-Spitz. 2B-TR: Elm. GICC: Tibbetts 2, Palik. HR-TR: Spitz. GICC: O’Boyle 2, Saddler, Tibbetts.

Cross CountryIslander boys take fifth at Harold Scott Invite

LINCOLN – Two medalists helped the Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team take fifth at the Harold Scott Invite Thursday.

Kaden Boltz came in seventh (16:26.60) and Ruben Caceres Perez finished 13th (16:44.20) as the Islanders took fifth with 172 points in Lincoln.

Katie Johnsen was the high finisher for the GI girls as she finished 19th (20:40.26). That effort helped the Islanders take eight with 241 points.

Harold Scott Invite

BOYS

Team Standings

Lincoln Pius X 83, Lincoln East 108, Omaha Westside 133, Lincoln Southeast 154, Grand Island 172, Millard North 187, Hastings 195, Millard South 200, Elkhorn South 223, Lincoln High 232, Gretna 234, Kearney 255, Fremont 319, Omaha South 368, Bellevue East 393, Lincoln Lutheran 425, Lincoln Northeast 481, Lincoln Southwest 518, Omaha Northwest 632, Omaha North 636.

Medalists 1, Heller, MS, 15:48.60; 2, Carrera, HAS, 16:11.80; 3, Wall, OWS, 16:23.00; 4, Gross, OWS, 16:23.90; 5, Dustin, LPX, 16:24.40; 6, Lender, MS, 16:24.90; 7, Boltz, GI, 16:26.60; 8, Kulger, OWS, 16:30.10; 9, Luithi, GRE, 16:30.90; 10, Krier, LPX, 16:35.20; 11, Martinez, OS, 16:37.90; 12, Muir, LSE, 16:40.00; 13, Caceres Perez, GI, 16:44.20; 14, Davy, LE, 16:48.40; 15, Rettig, LH, 16:50.70.

GIRLS

Team Standings

Lincoln East 41, Kearney 113, Papillon-LaVista South 127, Omaha Westside 132, Elkhorn South 136, Millard North 140, Lincoln Pius X 209, Grand Island 241, Lincoln Southeast 246, Millard South 254, Lincoln High 255, Hastings 299, Gretna 311, Lincoln Northeast 380, Omaha South 410, Lincoln Southwest 449.

Medalists

1, Murray, LE, 18:32.12; 2, White, OWS, 18:38.01; 3, Miner, OWS, 18:44.85; 4, Svehla, LE, 18:49.79; 5, Swartz, PLVS, 19:08.09; 6, Durow, MS, 19:18.04; 7, Burger, KEA, 19:24.60; 8, Yager, LE, 19:54.86; 9, Gregor, OS, 19:57.60; 10, Caruso, MN, 20:01.92; 11, Herzberg, LE, 20:10.29; 12, Wendt, LH, 20:11.82; 13, Neill, ES, 20:14.97; 14, Urosevich, OWS, 20:21.53; 15, Chambers, MN, 20:25.62.

Islanders sweep Kearney

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team got a confidence booster before heading into the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament this weekend.

The Islanders posted 25-9, 25-15, 25-11 sweep over Kearney Thursday.

GISH coach Marcus Ehrke said he was pleased with what he saw from the Islanders.

“The kids were just focused the whole night and nothing seemed to bother them,” Ehrke said. “It seemed like the girls were in the right spots.”

Tia Traudt led the way with 15 and Haedyn Hoos added 13. Jaisa Wentzlaff had 34 assists, while Jaylen Hansen led the defense with 14 digs. Ehrke said he was pleased with Mia Christman, who had six kills and five blocks.

“Mia really set the tone with a few blocks to start the match and she just dominated the net,” Ehrke said.

The Islanders will play in the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament this weekend. They will open with Gretna on Friday.

No. 7 Northwest falls to No. 6 Waverly

WAVERLY — For the second time this season, The Class B, No. 7 Northwest volleyball team fell to No. 6 Waverly.

Northwest dropped a 25-17, 25-12, 25-12 match Thursday night.

Mikyna Stoppkotte and Kyla Sybrandts each led Northwest with five kills and three blocks. and Haylee Brandt added four. Maci Langford led the defense with 16 digs, while Kenna Bowman had nine assists.

NW coach Lindsey Harders said Waverly played a great match.

“Waverly played great defense, which made it hard for us to get a kill. We worked hard to extend the rallies but just couldn’t put the ball away,” she said. “Waverly won the serve pass game. This game will make us better and will prepare us for next week’s matches.”

Heartland Lutheran swept by Ansley-Litchfield

ANSLEY — The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team fell to Ansley-Litchfield.

The Red Hornets dropped a 25-8, 25-19, 27-25 match to the Spartans Thursday.

No other information was provided.